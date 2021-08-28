Church notes: Live and online worship services offered

Benton County

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., begins Community Life Groups Sept. 19. CLGs are small groups that encourage spiritual growth, deeper connections and emphasize discipleship. Please call the church office to learn what groups are studying, sign up, or learn more.

Join us for a worship service on Sundays at 10 a.m.!

Information: 855-1126, bvcc.net.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., hosts Sunday morning services at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. All Sunday School children from grades 4 through 12 will meet in the Fellowship Hall with the adults for the summer. Grades 1-3 and preschool will continue to meet downstairs.

The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on radio station KURM-FM (100.3) and KURM-AM (790).

GriefShare classes will begin at 2 p.m. Sept. 7 in the library.

Choir rehearsals are at 9:30 a.m. Saturdays.

The Sonday Riders will meet at 2 p.m. Sept. 5 in the church front parking lot.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m. until noon. Don't forget to bring your "Best Choice" labels are they are able to redeem them for items needed in the pantry.

Information: 855-0272, bvlutheran.com.

First Presbyterian Church in Bentonville, 901 N.E. J St., is operating the FPC Food Pantry as a drive-through on Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m. Please bring something (utility bill, etc.) that shows that you are a resident of Benton County, and the church is glad to serve you.

Service is at 10:15 a.m. Sunday, with online service through Facebook and YouTube. Masks will be worn inside the church buildings.

Information: 273-5450, fpcbentonville.org.

Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church in Rogers, 2305 S. Dixieland Road, holds services Sunday at 10 a.m. Bible study at 8:30 a.m. precedes services at the church and online at Google Meet.

Good Shepherd follows the city of Rogers' covid-19 precautions for church congregants. Services are also available live on the church Facebook page and recorded for posting on the church website.

Midweek Bible study is at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the church and via Google Meet. The next congregational potluck and voters' meeting is Sept. 5. The voters will meet after dinner.

Members who want to take communion but are not comfortable attending services during the pandemic may contact Pastor Randy Moll to make other arrangements.

Information: 310-5289, goodshepherdrogers.org.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., holds services at 10:30 a.m. Sunday School starts at 9 a.m. in Fellowship Hall.

The church office is open 8 a.m. until noon Monday through Thursday.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

Highlands United Methodist Church in Bella Vista, 371 Glasgow Road, hosts its fourth annual Cruise In and Car Show Sept. 18 in memory of John Edwards and his work for Gravette students.

Display your vehicle for free and get one free lunch ticket. Additional lunch tickets are available for a $10 donation. Proceeds go to Bright Futures, Samaritan's Feet and Snack Packs for Gravette students.

Registration opens at 9 a.m., and the show is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There is no judging.

For information about the show, call Steve Terry, event chairman, at (405) 222-8727 or co-chairman Ted Lasher at (810) 360-7434.

Church information: 855-2277, humcbv.com.

The Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd., holds services Sundays at 10 a.m. Masks are recommended. Guest pastor this Sunday is the Rev. Kade Curry, former pastor at First Presbyterian Church in Springdale and currently currently serves as the wellness unit coordinator for the Springdale Police Department. Childcare is available.

You may also watch the service live on our website or our Facebook page.

Information: 855-2390, pcbv.org.

Village Bible Church in Bella Vista, 1591 Forest Hills Blvd., offers Sunday School for all ages at 9 a.m. and worship at 10:15 a.m. Worship in the Sanctuary is, as always, masks optional. The Oasis Center (video venue) is for those preferring a mask required setting.

There is infant/toddler nursery available up to age 3 during the Sunday School and worship hours.

Virtually, the 10:15 a.m. service is live on the Village Bible Church Facebook page and https://vimeo.com/user42482704 Plus, we are live on the church website at www.vbcbv.org.

The Oasis Food Pantry is open Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon for drive-through pickup.

Information: 876-5764, villagebibleefc.org.

Washington County

First Presbyterian Church in Springdale, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, offers Sunday services, both in-person and livestreamed, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Online services are available on YouTube and through the church's website. For those who are fully vaccinated, masks are no longer required for in-person services. Interim Pastor the Rev. Dr. Ronnie Prevost is leading services.

The Rev. Moises Chan is First Presbyterian's parish associate and director of Ministerio a la Vecindad, a partnership for Hispanic ministry with the Presbytery of Arkansas. Working with Crowder College, GED classes are offered at the church Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 6 to 9 p.m. and on some Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. For more information, contact the church office.

The church has resumed church van pickups for homebound members. If you need a ride, contact the church office.

If you are experiencing a difficult time -- emotionally, spiritually, or relationally -- you don't have to suffer alone. Our Stephen Ministers are trained caregivers, ready to listen, care for and encourage you, pray with and for you, and provide one-to-one Christian care to help you through whatever it is you are facing. Contact the church office or visit the church website for more information.

Chancel Choir rehearsals are Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. Crandell Ringers hand bell choir will meet at 5:15 p.m. on Wednesdays, beginning Sept. 8. Presbyterian Women will begin meeting again at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 7 in the Rail Room. Bible Study this year will be "What My Grandmothers Taught Me: Learning from the Women in Matthew's Genealogy of Jesus" by Merryl Blair.

A variety of adult, youth and children's Sunday School classes will resume on Sept. 12.

Confirmation classes will also begin Sept. 12. Students now in sixth through eighth grades are eligible. Contact Youth Director Adam Alexander at the church if you want to have your child participate.

Information: 751-2040, fpcspringdale.org.

