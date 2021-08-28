COLUMNIST: Congress might not know enough to label foods

Do you ever feel like figuring out what to eat is harder than doing your taxes? If so, you may be among the health-conscious Americans who noticed that the Food and Drug Administration revised the Nutrition Facts Panel to include calorie counts in bold and updated the Daily Values of recommended nutrients.

Not to be left out, Congress wants to tinker with the food label even more, but much of what they want to do is not consistent with current science.

As opposed to the FDA's agency actions, the recently proposed Food Labeling Modernization Act of 2021 is the first legislative update for the food label since 1990 and is deemed necessary because U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. (D-N.J.) noticed that using the current food label "isn't always easy with today's opaque food labels and marketing claims." That's exactly what the food label was supposed to fix back in the early '90s.

Yet with 36 percent of Americans now obese, and with that figure expected to rise to 50 percent by 2030, it seems like the food labels aren't working. And that increase in obesity will bring with it increased cases of diabetes, heart disease, and cancer.

Congress' new bill also requires that the FDA develop icons to signal the healthiness of individual foods, similar to the nonprofit Keystone Group's voluntary 2008 labeling efforts. They assembled food companies, activists, and the government to create the never-used "Smart Choice" icons. At the time, that was an excellent idea, but now over a decade later, the science has moved on.

There are more requirements in the bill, including defining what is healthy and putting warning labels on offending nutrients like salt, saturated fat, and trans fatty acids that exceed a defined amount.

Although some of the provisions may be useful, much of this is problematic. Changing labels will be extremely costly, and manufacturers will add to those costs by eliminating, adding, or revising products. Many of these warnings or hasty revisions may be misguided too, as we've seen in the past when the government focus on total fat and dietary cholesterol was later discredited.

The problem is the rapidly evolving field of precision nutrition. As senior National Institutes of Health investigator Dr. Kevin Hall notes, "People may respond differently to foods and nutrients and therefore, a diet that is best for one person may be quite different from that of another." That's to say, each of us has our own genetic profile, microbiome, environment, and health status.

Nutrition innovators are making great strides in precision nutrition, along with the novel devices that will implement it. That's the guide star we need to use. Maybe we should leave the complex misguided food labels alone.

Richard Williams is former director for social sciences at the FDA's Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition.