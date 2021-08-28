Sections
Decatur High School cafeteria used for first time

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Westside Eagle Observer/MIKE ECKELS A pair of cafeteria workers serve up a breakfast tray to Devin Pembleton (right) during the first day of classes at Decatur High School Aug. 18. The kitchen area is about three times larger than that of the old one which gives works more room to prepare meals for both the high and middle schools at Decatur.

DECATUR -- A calm filled the new Decatur Middle and High School cafeteria as the first day of the 2021-22 school year was in full swing. On occasion, the clanging of serving trays and a stray pot or pan pierced the air as the kitchen staff, led by Margo Barnes, prepared for the first breakfast meal in the new facility.

Suddenly a bell, which marked the changing class periods, pierced the silence and the kitchen staff readied for the rush of high school students for their morning breakfast meal.

A few seconds later, and the first group of students to use the new cafeteria rushed in and began forming a line near the check-in station, then it was on to the kitchen to pick up their tray of juice, milk, a peach and a breakfast sandwich.

For the first time in over 20 years, students did not have to crowd together to have a meal.

In fact, there was more than enough room to spread out and relax with friends or have a little alone time.

The only pieces of equipment that were missing from the new cafeteria were the new serving lines which were late due to manufacturer delays.

Once these pieces of equipment arrive and are in place, the long line that plagued the process during the first day will clear up and, instead of one line, there will be two to accelerate the process and cut down the students' wait times.

Westside Eagle Observer/MIKE ECKELS The new Decatur High School cafeteria opens it doors for the first time during the Aug. 18 morning breakfast service. While some students line up for food (top), others group together for friendly conversation while still others sit by themselves for a little me time.
Westside Eagle Observer/MIKE ECKELS The new cafeteria sits idle Wednesday morning as it awaits the first group of students for the morning breakfast service. The new cafeteria at Decatur High School went into service for the first time Aug 18 after nearly 18 months of construction.
Print Headline: Decatur High School cafeteria used for first time

