EDITORIAL: Questionable questions

"There is, of course, a sphere within which the individual may assert the supremacy of his own will, and rightfully dispute the authority of any human government, especially of any free government existing under a written constitution, to interfere with the exercise of that will. But it is equally true that in every well-ordered society charged with the duty of conserving the safety of its members the rights of the individual in respect of his liberty may at times, under the pressure of great dangers, be subjected to such restraint, to be enforced by reasonable regulations, as the safety of the general public may demand."

--United States Supreme Court

Jacobson v. Massachusetts

A wise editor once advised to allow letter writers and guest columnists the last word. But he only advised that. Because he had few hard and fast rules when it came to editorial writing. Sometimes the electrons weren't dry on the email he sent about that rule before he'd answer a letter writer in his column. Those were the fun days.

But this particular subject--covid and death from it--seems important enough to bend the rules a little. Or maybe take them back behind the barn and kill them with an axe.

With that said, it was wholly a pleasure to get the guest column from state Sen. Dan Sullivan of Jonesboro, Ark., this week. Which we published yesterday. The man would make a fine editorial writer. He takes a line, a standard set by H.L. Mencken and still practiced today by his unworthy heirs. Too many opinions in the modern American newspaper have very little opinion in them. So at least the gentleman from Jonesboro states his case.

You can see the column on the Voices page. And with the handy replica edition of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, it's but a click away.

Sen. Sullivan asks a bunch of questions. Such as:

"By what authority do public schools usurp parental rights, become activist institutions pursuing political indoctrination, impose new curricula, and force our kids into divisive identity groups based on race, ethnicity, religion, and gender? By what authority do governors shut down small businesses and commerce, enacting one-sided tiered re-openings favoring big business with no set-criteria and data to support the edict? By what authority does a governor continue to re-establish his emergency powers that were once described by the Arkansas Department of Health attorney as 'unbounded?' By what authority do companies mandate a vaccine, threatening people's employment with failure to comply?"

Whoo-wee! And bravo! At last--some arguments from the other side that don't have to do with horse medicine or vaccines-as-tracking-devices.

But we'd point the state senator to Jacobson v. Massachusetts for a primer on the government's authority to enforce compulsory vaccination laws. The case goes back more'n 100 years. And is relied on even today as a precedent in court rulings. But we have our own questions for the senator:

By what authority would he force businesses to put their employees and customers at risk from a deadly disease? By what authority does he take away the "private" part of private enterprise? By what authority would he tell business owners they can't run their businesses in what they consider a safe manner?

We understand that sports stadiums and arenas will give paying customers two choices this fall: Either provide a vaccine card, or take a covid-19 test (and prove negative). So you don't necessarily have to get a shot--just prove you're not contagious. By what authority would the senator force football games to become superspreaders?

By what authority would the senator take away a governor's responsibility to protect the people he was elected to protect? By what authority would the senator ask health officials to stay silent about the ways they know--they know--will keep the most people safe, if only most?

By what authority would he overrule health experts who suggest vaccines, and mandates, to keep states from filling up ICU beds? Which happened to Arkansas this past week.

And what does school curricula have to do with all this? We suppose that question is a red herring, meant to throw the argument off the correct path. Which is a long-established tactic in rhetoric and persuasion. But if he'd really like the answer to that question, the answer is: School boards. School boards are the recognized authorities. Unless a state legislature overrules them with its own action.

For the answer to the senator's other questions, the law is the authority. As has been said before by better commentators, the United States Constitution may be the greatest work tossed off by the hand of man, but it is not a suicide pact. Limited government doesn't mean no government at all. By what authority does the state not allow people to drive the wrong way on interstates? Answer: By authority of the law.

But we look forward to raising the "By what authority?" parlor game the next time a particular state senator introduces a piece of legislation in the Arkansas General Assembly.