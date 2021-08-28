EIGHT-MAN

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 52, MOUNTAIN PINE 26

MOUNTAIN PINE -- Wesley Wright and Gray Lee ran for two touchdowns apiece and Lee threw for two more in Episcopal Collegiate's victory over Mountain Pine (0-1)

Wright rushed 20 times for 175 yards for the Wildcats (1-0) who opened a 24-12 halftime advantage. Lee rushed for 78 yards and competed 12 of 20 passes for 215 yards. Jack Harbour added 58 yards on the ground and a score for Episcopal Collegiate.

Lance Viscioni-Wilson had four receptions and 85 yards and a score for the Wildcats who also got touchdown receptions from Layne Keck and Wesley Wright.

Defensively, Porter Herron led Episcopl Collegiate with 12 tackles. Holdyn Hoskyn had 6 tackles, including a sack, while Harbour had 7 tackles and Drew Seale added 5 more.