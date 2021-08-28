Evictions ruling 1st of blows ahead

The clock is ticking for millions of Americans facing a series of financial hardships in a matter of days, with the loss of federal protections against evictions and looming cuts to their weekly unemployment checks.

The two developments arrive as the delta variant of the coronavirus surges nationwide and at a moment of tension in Washington, where the White House and Congress have grappled over the state of the country's pandemic aid and their limited ability to authorize more of it.

After a U.S. Supreme Court decision announced late Thursday, landlords can now more easily begin removing tenants who have fallen behind on their monthly rents. The Supreme Court found the Biden administration's recent eviction moratorium unconstitutional, leaving the White House powerless to issue a new directive to protect as many as 6.4 million households that are not current on their rents, according to federal survey data.

This comes as many Americans have struggled to obtain federal rental aid from state and local programs that were allocated tens of billions of dollars in past stimulus packages.

On top of that, in 10 days, some of those same families face the lapse of their enhanced unemployment insurance benefits. Congress repeatedly has extended these weekly unemployment checks, but President Joe Biden and some of his congressional allies have not sought to renew them ahead of their planned expiration Sept. 6.

That stands to affect 7.5 million people, according to a recent estimate from the Century Foundation.

The developments portend a shock to the economy and pose political realities. Biden has only so much power to act on his own to provide pandemic relief, and lawmakers in his party do not always see eye to eye about the need for additional stimulus aid.

Caught in the middle are millions of Americans who have relied on temporary federal programs to pay their bills since the coronavirus first swept the nation in March 2020.

With fewer federal protections at their disposal, they face uncertain times, especially as new variants of the virus threaten to close businesses and schools, and as patients ill with covid-19 overrun hospitals.

"They will have a tougher time. They're already having a tough time, because this has been a back-and-forth," said Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., who earlier this summer led a campaign to pressure the White House to reissue its eviction protections. She said Friday that she is now working on legislation to again address the issue, adding: "I can't sit back and wait."

White House officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, pointed to the administration's work Friday to help Americans access aid even as other programs expire. Those efforts include speeding up the release of roughly $46 billion in rental relief money included in past stimulus packages, which some local governments have been slow to disburse.

"We're just going to be pressing and pressing states and localities to streamline, use simpler applications that favor self-attestation over delay, pass their own moratoriums and fund court efforts at eviction diversion," said Gene Sperling, who is overseeing White House stimulus efforts.

On unemployment, the administration has sought to encourage states to address the problem on their own. In a letter to Congress last week, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh stressed that states could use some of the $350 billion in local aid authorized under the latest relief package to augment benefits locally.

"We still have more work to do, but the trend is clear: thanks to the grit and ingenuity of the American people and with the federal government executing on a plan to bring our economy back, our nation is getting back to work," they wrote.

The high court said in its unsigned opinion Thursday that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which reimposed the eviction moratorium Aug. 3, lacked the authority to do so under federal law without explicit congressional authorization. The three liberal justices dissented.

Congress is in recess for a few weeks and is unlikely to take immediate action. But key progressive lawmakers Friday urged House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, both Democrats, to consider passing legislation to extend the moratorium as the pandemic persists.

One option would be to include an evictions measure in the coming budget infrastructure packages that Congress will consider when lawmakers return in September.

"The impending eviction crisis is a matter of public health and safety that demands an urgent legislative solution to prevent further harm and needless loss of human life," said the letter from Reps. Bush; Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass.; Jimmy Gomez, D-Calif.; and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. It was signed by 60 lawmakers.

Pelosi said Friday that the House "is assessing possible legislative remedies."

UNEQUAL TIMES

The looming financial cliffs going into September highlight the unequal, unsteady nature of the country's economic recovery. Even as businesses have reopened, stocks have regained their value and employment, spending and national output have rocketed up, some of these improvements are not shared universally -- leaving the hardest-hit Americans at risk of falling further behind.

The Census Bureau's gauge of Americans' economic standing this week showed roughly one-quarter of those surveyed still struggle to pay their normal household expenses. Slightly under a third also said they are not current on their rents or mortgage payments, making eviction likely in the next few months, according to the Household Pulse Survey data.

Hoping to keep Americans from the brink, Congress since last year has authorized roughly $6 trillion in stimulus spending, most recently with the roughly $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan that Biden secured as his first legislative victory in March. The president also has unleashed a torrent of executive actions to protect homeowners, student borrowers and low-income Americans who stood to suffer through no fault of their own.

In a speech this week, Biden touted the sum total of those efforts, saying the spending had put the U.S. recovery at a pole position "leading the world's advanced economies."

"Our economy has added 4 million jobs in my first six months in office," he said. "Economic growth is up to the fastest it's been -- the fastest rate in 40 years. And unemployment is coming down."

But some of that aid is set to expire -- and some of the money never reached families who needed it most.

DISAPPOINTED IN RULING

"We are incredibly disappointed in the Supreme Court ruling, and ask Congress and Gov. [Doug] Ducey to take action to prevent what will likely be tragic outcomes for thousands of Arizona families," said Cynthia Zwick, executive director of the nonprofit organization Wildfire, which is helping distribute government rental assistance.

"Lives are literally at risk as the pandemic continues to surge and families lose their homes, especially during this time of extreme heat," she said, referring to Phoenix's triple-digit temperatures.

Wildfire is encouraging tenants to keep applying for rental aid and "work with their landlords to develop plans for making payments until the assistance is available," she said.

But some local officials around the U.S. say the court's action is unlikely to set off the flood of evictions some advocates predict.

Scott Davis, spokesman for the Maricopa County Justice Courts that handle the bulk of Arizona's evictions, said he does not expect anything dramatic overnight. He said how things play out will depend on how landlords and their attorneys decide to handle cases, adding that the courts are prepared for whatever happens.

"We know that eviction case filings over the last 17 months are down about 50% from pre-pandemic," Davis said. "Will filings bounce back to 100% of the norm? Will they exceed the norm to make up for filings which landlords withheld during the pandemic? Some believe there will be a large flood of case activity; others believe it will be just a light sprinkle, which builds gradually over time. Again -- it's up to landlords."

Davis emphasized that no one can be evicted immediately without due process, and the cases could take weeks to be carried out in the courts.

The Apartment Association of Southeastern Wisconsin said Friday that landlords rarely evict anyone who is only a few hundred dollars behind on rent. It said the average eviction judgment for unpaid rent in Wisconsin is more than $2,600.

"Contrary to dire predictions by tenant advocates, there will NOT be a 'tsunami' of eviction filings in Wisconsin or in most parts of the country," the landlord trade association said. "There will NOT be 11 million people suddenly made homeless."

The court's action does not affect the temporary bans on evictions placed by a handful of states, including California.

The Treasury Department and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge on Friday sent a letter to all governors, mayors and county officials, urging them to implement their own eviction bans, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

"Seven states have taken the steps. More states can take the steps," Psaki said.

She noted that quicker disbursement of rental assistance money could also help stave off evictions.

In Detroit, Ted Phillips, executive director of the United Community Housing Coalition, said the court's action could prompt more eviction cases.

"We suspect ... there's probably a large number of cases where landlords never bothered applying for an order of eviction because, well, why bother if there's a moratorium," Phillips said.

In Kansas, the state's Housing Resources Corp. is pushing to process hundreds of applications for coronavirus relief funds from renters facing eviction and their landlords after hiring and training more than 100 new employees to do the work. Still, most of the assistance money in the state hasn't been distributed.

Landlord organizations blamed the slow rollout on aid qualification requirements imposed by Congress that many applicants find cumbersome.

Courtney Gilstrap LeVinus, president and CEO of the Arizona Multihousing Association, said many mom-and-pop rental owners have been pushed to the brink of bankruptcy, with about $500 million in rent unpaid statewide.

"Despite such intense financial pressure, Arizona property owners have worked with residents to keep them in their homes, to keep them safe from the pandemic, and to help them qualify for eviction relief that has been slow to arrive for a year and a half," LeVinus said. "We have strongly encouraged our members to keep working with residents to avoid evictions in every possible instance."

STATES' ACTIONS

In several states, the eviction moratorium has been effectively dead for weeks.

In counties where judges have barely enforced the moratorium, undercut it or ignored it because they were skeptical of its legal underpinnings or simply disagree, the Supreme Court's decision probably will make little difference. The moratorium's protections had already been almost completely eroded.

In mid-March, the Texas Supreme Court refused to extend an order that gave judges the authority to enforce the CDC moratorium, a decision that, according to Dana Karni, managing attorney for Lone Star Legal Aid's Eviction Right to Counsel Project, has effectively voided the mandate in most of the state. Tenants, she said, "are left grasping at straws."

Judges in Franklin County, the most populous in Ohio, and in parts of eastern Tennessee for weeks have refused to honor the CDC's latest eviction moratorium, citing a July ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit that said the agency lacked authority to ban residential evictions, according to court officials and legal aid lawyers. They have done so despite a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in June that had left the CDC's original moratorium in place.

In several cities, including Las Vegas, Richmond, Va., and Gainesville, Fla., eviction filings were already back to or above pre-pandemic levels before Thursday's ruling, according to Princeton University's Eviction Lab.

"We're seeing more and more judges really show that they do not believe tenants, or county judges saying things like, 'I don't believe this moratorium is constitutional, so we're not going to do this in my court,'" Anne Kat Alexander, a researcher and program coordinator with the Eviction Lab, said this week. "It's similar to covid fatigue in general, where people are just tired of being in this situation."

Eviction Lab researchers estimate that the moratorium prevented 1.5 million evictions. At the same time, because judges had leeway to interpret the CDC order, enforcement has varied nationwide, and evictions continued even as the federal government sought to stop them.

There is no national data available for how many evictions have been executed during the pandemic. Most states do not keep statewide data. In the six states and 31 cities that the Eviction Lab tracks, researchers have found more than 480,000 cases filed since March 2020, and in nearly every jurisdiction the numbers have trended upward even after the moratorium began that September.

Alexander says the problem of inconsistent enforcement is pervasive but especially concentrated in Southern states such as Mississippi. A 2019 law there allows judges to order same-day lockouts, meaning a renter can go from being housed to homeless in less than 24 hours.

Information for this article was contributed by Tony Romm, Rachel Siegel and Marissa J. Lang of The Washington Post; and by Anita Snow, Todd Richmond, John Hanna, Anna Nichols and Lisa Mascaro of The Associated Press.