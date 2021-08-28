Fayetteville explodes past Conway

FAYETTEVILLE -- Isaiah Sategna showed his big-play ability when he took a reverse handoff and went 80 yards on the first offensive play of the season for Fayetteville.

The Oregon commitment was just getting started.

Sategna ran for two touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass to lead Fayetteville to a 41-24 victory over Conway on Friday in the season opener for both teams at Harmon Field. Sategna scored all three of his touchdowns in the first half to put Fayetteville ahead 35-24.

Fayetteville added one more touchdown in the second half to start 1-0 after losing 38-21 in the season opener last year at Conway.

"I'm just super proud of our guys in how they showed up and fought," Fayetteville Coach Casey Dick said. "Conway's a great team, but it's awesome to see our kids out here with a smile on their face before a packed stadium."

[GALLERY: Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/828chsfhs/]

Fayetteville needed big plays from Sategna and quarterback Bladen Fike, who threw for three touchdowns, to counter the explosive ability of Manny Smith, who scored two touchdowns in the first half for Conway. Smith appeared trapped after he fumbled a direct snap in the second quarter, but the senior speedster picked up his fumble and raced 82 yards for the touchdown to help Conway to a 17-7 lead.

That's when Sategna and Fike took over for Fayetteville. Fike took a big hit on a long throw to Sategna, who caught the ball over a defender and leaped into the end zone for a 55-yard touchdown catch. Fike said he temporarily lost his breath after being taken to the ground, then came around quickly after being helped off the field.

"I was freaking out at the moment not being able to breathe," Fike said. "But after I saw the pass was caught for a touchdown, it was a great feeling."

Fike and Sategna added touchdown runs before Fike ended the first half with a 9-yard touchdown pass to Hayes Robinson.

The pace slowed considerably in the second half after the teams combined for 760 yards of offense in the first half. But Fayetteville scored on its first possession again when Fike connected with Kaylon Morris for a 7-yard touchdown pass in the corner of the end zone.

The Fayetteville defense came through with a shutout in the second half and recovered a fumble after the Wampus Cats moved inside the Bulldogs' 20 in the third quarter.

"Hats off to our defense," Dick said. "They went in, made a couple of adjustments, and the kids just came out and balled. Super proud of our coaches and our kids."

Fayetteville mostly used a ball-control offense to take time off the clock behind some effective running from Uriel Espino, a senior tailback. Fike then lobbed one more long pass to Sategna, but the Bulldogs did not add to the score on the late drive.

"We have the fastest kid [Sategna], so that's what we've got to do," Fike said. "He's the fastest kid in the country, no doubt."

Fayetteville continues nonconference play at Owasso, Okla., while Conway returns to Northwest Arkansas to challenge Bentonville on Friday.

Bladen Fike of Fayetteville rushes for a touchdown. Fike also threw for three touchdowns. More photos at arkansasonline.com/828chsfhs/ (Special to NWADG/David Beach)

Fayetteville’s Uriel Espino (26) tries to get away from Conway’s Javion Ware (18) and other defenders during the Bulldogs’ victory over the Wampus Cats on Friday night at Harmon Field in Fayetteville. More photos available at arkansasonline.com/828chsfhs. (Special to the NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Beach)

Fayetteville players run onto the field before their game against Conway at Harmon Field in Fayetteville on Friday night. Fayetteville won 41-24. (Special to the NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Beach)

[RELATED: Click here for scoring updates » arkansasonline.com/arpreps/]

[RELATED: Sign up for our weekly #arpreps newsletter » arkansasonline.com/emails/preps/]

[RELATED: Read more high school sports coverage » arkansasonline.com/news/sports/highschool/]