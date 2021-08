FORDYCE 20, RISON 16

FORDYCE — Trey Merritt passed for two touchdowns, and Marquez Roper scored on a 40-yard touchdown to help Fordyce (1-0) beat its long-time rivals. Bradyn Dupuy had a 30-yard touchdown run, and Isaac Gray scored on a 65-yard run for Rison (0-1).

