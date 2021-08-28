Former UAM leader dead

Fred J. Taylor, former chancellor of the University of Arkansas at Monticello, died Aug. 27 in Little Rock.

Taylor served as chancellor from 1977 until 2004 and was the longest-serving chief executive in UAM's history. Before he came to UAM, he worked for the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville and the UA System in various administrative roles, according to a news release.

During his 27 years at the helm of UAM, the university saw enormous growth in enrollment, program offerings, and capital projects. The academic accomplishments of students were a particular point of pride for Taylor. He believed that UAM represented opportunity.

"It's not where they came from, but what they've been able to achieve that validates the role and mission of the university," he once said of UAM students.

Taylor and his wife, Janice, were also life-long advocates of the arts throughout the state, especially in southeast Arkansas, according to the release.

During Taylor's tenure, UAM created the first master's degree and earned specialized accreditation for programs in forestry, teacher education, music and nursing.

Taylor was instrumental in the creation of the UAM Foundation Fund, as well as the completion of other significant capital building projects. These included the Gibson University Center, the Agricultural Research and Extension Center, and the Fred J. Taylor Library and Technology Center.

He also facilitated the mergers of Great Rivers Technical Institute and Forest Echoes Technical Institute with UAM to create the UAM College of Technology at McGehee and the UAM College of Technology at Crossett. The result was a comprehensive system of post-secondary education in Southeast Arkansas.

Upon announcing his retirement, Taylor reflected upon his time at UAM.

"A university is the most exciting place a person can spend a career and a lifetime," he said.

That excitement was sincere, and lifelong. The Taylors remained connected to the university even after leaving Monticello by supporting student scholarships at the institution they once called home.

Taylor's memorial arrangements will be announced at a later date.