Fort Smith vehicle collision leaves one dead

FORT SMITH -- A woman died after getting hit by a vehicle at the intersection of North 50th and North O streets Friday morning, according to the Police Department.

Aric Mitchell, spokesman for the Fort Smith Police Department, said a driver struck Mary Cross, 83, while making a turn at that intersection between 7:30 and 8 a.m. Friday. Cross, who the driver did not see in the crosswalk, was taken to an area hospital, where she later died.

Mitchell said the driver voluntarily submitted to both a breathalyzer and a blood test by police after the incident. The department does not suspect the driver was impaired at the time of the incident.

No arrests have been made in connection with this incident, according to Mitchell. The investigation into it is ongoing.