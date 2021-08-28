Gentry School Board approves FFA trip

GENTRY -- The Gentry School Board, at its regular Aug. 16 meeting, heard from three students in the Gentry FFA requesting permission for four FFA members to travel to the national FFA convention in Indianapolis from Oct. 27-30.

Students Garrison Jackson, Jonathan Digby and Lucas Guinn, along with agriculture teacher and FFA sponsor Wendy Jackson, addressed the board with the request, and the board approved unanimously.

Bailey Lemke is the fourth student who will be attending the convention.

In addition, the board approved a covid leave policy, allowing staff members to work for 10 days from home if quarantined. The policy is the same as last year, according to district superintendent Terrie Metz.

The board gave Metz the authorization to move money into the school district's building fund as needed so as to keep the fiscal year's ending balance in line with state expectations. Metz reported that the current checking account balance was approximately $4 million.

The board adopted assurances relating to the constitutionality of prayer, and Carl Perkins' assurances related to the use of certain federal funds.

Also approved were the following staff changes: the resignation of Jessica Summers; the hiring of Courtney Barnett as a special education paraprofessional, Connie Rye as a cafeteria worker, Janae Fairchild and Amy Davis as bus drivers; the resignation of Brandi Minter to teach third grade; the hiring of Matthew Passaro to teach fourth grade and Richard Razinha to teach second grade.