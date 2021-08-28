Goblins deck mistake-prone Panthers

SEARCY -- Magnolia Coach Mark King gathered his team in the middle of the field late Friday night. If the tone of his voice didn't tell the story, he said as much in just a few words.

"We took a good old-country-fashioned butt-whooping."

Harrison scored 20 unanswered points over just more than two quarters to roll past the Panthers 26-7 at Harding University's First Security Field in a season-opening non-conference matchup between two of the state's top Class 5A teams. The Goblins seized a 12-7 lead in the final moments of the first half after a costly Magnolia penalty pushed them inside the Panthers' 40 with 27 seconds remaining.

After a successful hook-and-ladder brought the Goblins to the edge of the red zone, quarterback Logan Plumlee hit Talon Stephens on a 20-yard post play for the go-ahead score. Magnolia would never see a lead again.

"What we try to do -- and we talked about it with our captains beforehand -- is double-dip," Harrison Coach Joel Wells said. "Score at the end of the half and then we come with the ball and get a score. That's exactly what we were able to do and it really set the tone."

The Goblins needed little time to extend their advantage. Harrison (1-0), with good field position at the Panthers' 46-yard line, punched in its third touchdown of the night just 2:04 into the third quarter. Senior Cy Madden -- who would go on to add the night's final score late in the fourth quarter -- rushed in from nine yards out to make it a 19-7 contest.

Madden tallied 43 yards and 2 touchdowns on 7 carries while classmate Brodey Gilliam added 53 yards on 8 carries with a score.

Harrison ran for 191 yards on 35 rushes, averaging 5.5 yards per carry. That, combined with a defense that held Magnolia (0-1) to 148 yards on 42 rushes, was more than enough to get the job done.

"We were going to do what we practiced all week," Madden said. "Get the ball, score and then stop them."

The Panthers did themselves no favors on offense. Magnolia fumbled 10 times, losing it twice including on a late second-quarter drive when it could've extended its then 7-6 advantage.

But the Panthers' opportunities to climb back into things late were few and far between. Harrison's second drive of the second half lasted 17 plays and burned nearly nine minutes off the clock.

Even though the Goblins didn't score that time, they ran off four more minutes on their next series, putting the game to bed.

And while it was the Harrison offensive line that did much of the important work over the final 24 minutes, Plumlee managed things with ease to pick up a victory in his first varsity start after serving as the Goblins' backup last season in their run to the state semifinals.

"That was the best I've ever seen them block," Plumlee said of his men in the trenches. "It was phenomenal. ... It feels great to [get that first win]."

