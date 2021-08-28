Gravette Lady Lions get win over Lady Barnstormers

WESTSIDE -- With the start of another school year comes the beginning of high school sports in Northwest Arkansas. But for one local team, the season started Aug. 17 with a win over a smaller opponent.

The Gravette Lady Lion varsity volleyball team kicked off its 2021 season with its first home game against the Thaden Lady Barnstormers and a three sets to two victory in the team's permanent home in the old Competition Gym in Gravette.

When the new Lion Arena opened one year ago, the basketball program moved out of the Competition Gym, leaving the facility open for the volleyball program to use. This gave the program room to grow since it had been housed in the old practice gym at the high school. And the program flourished in its new home with Lady Lion fans filling the bleachers, with nearly double the capacity of the old facility.

This year the school finished the Competition Gym conversion from basketball to volleyball with the addition of new volleyball scoreboards, which will make it easier for fans to follow the matches. The court also contains more visible sideline markers, making it easier for the teams to see the boundaries. This is something that three-year head coach Britney Davis and the Lady Lions are grateful for.

"We are getting a lot of practice time in this new facility and we are gratefully for that. The school really went above and beyond," said Davis.

A new addition to Davis' coaching staff this season comes to the Lady Lions from the Greenwood Lady Bulldog volleyball program. Tanner Gilliaum replaces Amy Metheny, who was Davis' assistant coach and was the head coach of the junior high volleyball program for more than five years.

"Tanner's volleyball coaching experiences are incredible for her age. After college, she went back to Greenwood where she is from," Davis explained. "I love that program. The coaching staff is fun to work with and a great program. I am really excited she decided to come to Gravette."

Gilliaum started with her new assignment in June and has really taken off with her duties as head junior high coach.

"She is really good at developing basic volleyball skills, especially when working with the younger seventh-, eighth- and ninth-grade girls," said Davis. "She has taken over the junior high program and it is really fun to watch her coach. I am excited that she is here because these girls deserve two coaches (Davis and Gilliaum) that are passionate about the game. It will be really fun having someone beside me, and the girls are really, really lucky to have her."

During the early stages of preseason practice, Davis, Gilliaum and the Lady Lion players sat down and brainstormed over over the direction the group wants to take this year.

"We want to get in the top four of our conference and our goal is to go to state," Davis said. "We have a lot of team position goals that we talked about. When we actually played against Thaden on Tuesday (Aug. 17) as a benefit match and beat them, we learned a lot from the stats of that match as to what we need to do going into the start of the season. This team is really strong and ready to take on the conference."

After coming off a 2-10 overall season in 2020, due in part to the uncertainty caused by the covid-19 pandemic, the Lady Lions lost a few key players to graduation. But the remarkable dedication and teamwork those seniors displayed during the years they played at Gravette were passed on to a new class of seniors, two of which stand out as natural leaders.

"Abby Smith and Nicole Vogt are two of my seniors that have been influential in developing the last two years and I am really grateful for them stepping up," Davis said. "I am really excited about those two. Abby Smith is a six rotation outside hitter. She is just an amazing girl, an amazing student and amazing leader that leads by example, and one of my favorites to coach. She will do exactly what I want and then the girls will follow her because she is a calming presence on the floor. We are really grateful to have her on our team."

"Then I have Nicole Vogt, another one of my seniors who is a setter/right-side hitter. This year we need another setter and she took on that role as well as the right-side hitter," Davis said. "We are really lucky to have two leaders that work well together."

Two other senior members of the Lady Lions lineup are Jayden Reams and Layne Franks. Reams is also a six rotation outside hitter, while Franks plays as the team's defensive specialist.

One unique idea the Lady Lions are experimenting with is dress-up night. The team will put on theme clothing from different styles during the Gravette home match. The fans are urged to participate in these themed nights. A complete list of themes is below the Lady Lions schedule.

The Gravette Lady Lions, under head coach Britney Davis, are ready to get into the 2021 volleyball season which starts Aug. 24 when it travels to Farmington to take on the long-time foe Lady Cardinals. The Lady Lions return to the Competition Gym in Gravette Aug. 26 to take on the Prairie Grove Lady Tigers in a four-match series starting at 4 p.m. The theme for that contest is Jersey Night. So show your Lion Pride by coming out in orange and black to support the Lady Lions on their path to the top four in the 4A Northwest conference and perhaps the state tournament.

Westside Eagle Observer/MIKE ECKELS A pair of Lady Lions tries to intercept the ball at the net during the Gravette-Harrison varsity volleyball match at the Competition Gym in Gravette October 13, 2020. The Lady Lions kicked off their 2021 season with a win over the Thaden Barnstormers in Bentonville Aug. 17.