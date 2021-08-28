HARDING ACADEMY 42, BALD KNOB 8

BALD KNOB -- Harding Academy (1-0) took a 42-0 lead into halftime and cruised to a victory over Bald Knob (0-1).

Quarterback Kade Smith completed 13 of 16 passes for 215 yards and threw 3 touchdown passes. He also ran for two touchdowns.

Running back Andrew Miller had three touchdowns for the Wildcats, scoring on a 3-yard rush and on receptions of 28 and 16 yards. Jackson Fox had 5 catches for 115 yards and a touchdown.

Bald Knob's lone touchdown came on a fourth-quarter pass from Leason Pierce to Dane Lindsey.

