DEAR HELOISE: Someone asked about how to greet someone new to America. I often give gift baskets for raffles to new neighbors and just as gifts. Start with books! Here are some ideas:

American Cookbooks -- Include some spices, an oven mitt, tea towels, a spatula and a gift card to a local grocery store.

Craft Books -- Include a sewing kit, cotton fabric scraps, scissors, picture frames, a picture hanging kit and a gift card to a local hobby and crafts store.

Art How-To Books -- Include a watercolor set with brushes, a paper pad, crayons, markers, scissors, a glue stick and a gift card to a local hobby and crafts store.

Gardening Books -- Include a pretty flowerpot, seeds, gardening scissors, a hand trowel and a gift card to a local hardware or garden center.

Do-It-Yourself Books -- Include screwdrivers, a tape measure, a hammer, a kit of various screws and nails and a gift card to a local hardware store.

-- Nadia Lee, via email

DEAR READER: These are clever, wonderful ideas and an inspiration for us to be creative with our gift ideas.

DEAR HELOISE: In your article, you mentioned placing valuables (purse, laptop, etc.) in the trunk of your car before entering a mall.

I would like to suggest two options:

Place valuables in the trunk before leaving work to drive to a local mall. Or, preferably, stop by home after work to drop off laptop(s) (personal and company) before going to the mall.

Years ago, we had an engineer who left work (Houston area -- daylight, not dusk or dark), drove to the mall then placed valuables into the car's trunk. The guy was inside the mall for not more than five minutes to pick up some items. When he returned to his car in the mall's open-air parking lot (not a parking garage), thieves had popped open his trunk to steal two laptops: the company's laptop and his personal laptop. If the man had confronted the thieves, he could have been shot or stabbed. Avoid problems by planning ahead.

-- W. Paul Waits, Houston

DEAR READER: Thank you for sending this excellent safety suggestion.

DEAR HELOISE: The mother of teens who wrote about the code her children use to get her to say "no" was a great suggestion. I have one for those times when they want you to say "yes" but you would rather not.

Be sure you have your kids' friends' and mothers' phone numbers and call them about the proposed activity. More than once when my kids were teens a call to the other parents revealed that none of us liked the idea. Once we all agreed to say no, the peer pressure came to a quick halt.

-- Randi Moran, Fullerton, Calif.

DEAR READER: The more information you have about your children's friends and families, the better.

DEAR READERS: If you notice that your pet is suddenly acting really odd, it might have eaten something toxic. But monitor it for a bit, and if the symptoms get worse, take notes on what you are seeing and get your pet to a vet ASAP. Bring along your pet's favorite blanket, a toy and its medical records.

DEAR READERS: Sneakers get smelly from all the perspiration, heat and running outside. To deodorize and neutralize the stinky odor, sprinkle 3 or 4 tablespoons of baking soda in each shoe. Let it sit overnight and then toss out the baking soda.

Some tennis shoes can be washed in the washing machine, but not leather shoes. Stains should be treated first, and the laces need to be removed. Then they are ready to wash.

Wash using the cold-water cycle. You can let them air-dry or put them in the dryer with three or four towels, using the air cycle only. And you can give them a spray of foot antiperspirant/deodorant before wearing them to prevent odor.

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com