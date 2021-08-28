Happy birthday (Aug. 28): You've the heart of a teacher. When you share knowledge and skills, you'll be paid in money and other ways more meaningful. Adventures appear in the spur of the moment, and events are oddly enhanced by the lack of planning. You'll have fun with your image and make lifestyle upgrades to add ease to your day-to-day.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): If no one else is taking charge, assume the authority. Handle each concern as it comes to you and as quickly as possible. Delaying problems will only result in bigger problems.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): What is commonplace to you will be a novelty or even a wonder to someone from a different place. Sharing your culture will open your eyes, ears and taste buds to what's great about it.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): The benefit to keeping communication short and to-the-point is social and financial. You will be heard, understood and paid. People respect how you value time.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): As good as you may feel about your ability to handle details, there will be simply too many of them to juggle and still feel calm and relaxed. The answer is a checklist or an assistant — more likely, both.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): A project you thought was completed will need to be deconstructed and rebuilt differently. The willingness to go through the exercise is what sets the pros apart from the amateurs.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You figure out how to get the most out of the least. These limitations do not limit your capacity for glamour and could in fact give birth to the best elements of your style.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Make a plan, and move through it quickly, leaving no room for doubt or overthinking. With elegant simplicity, you will hit your marks and move to the next level.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): To open yourself to criticism makes you vulnerable while giving you an edge. Not all vulnerability is weakness, and not all criticism is negative. You'll get just what you need to improve.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Are you willing to go one step further? Everyone who completes the course will receive a certificate, though only those who go above and beyond the requirements will take home the prize.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The day plays like a coin toss. You surrender your problem to the whims of fate, and when you catch back up with it, it's either just how you left it or the opposite of that.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Loosen your grip on the rules. Trying to make a thing flawless will prevent it from getting finished in time. You cannot go to the next step until you ship the thing.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Your water sign energy can steam, boil, flow or freeze, according to the emotional climate around you. Let the hand that guides the thermostat be your own.

MERCURY GETS ESISTENTIAL

The last full day of Mercury in Virgo will be a productive one in which orders are followed, requests fulfilled, goals met, expectations exceeded. At day’s end, there will be a brief sense of accomplishment followed by a lengthy bout of assessment as Mercury, in transition, asks, “Now that it’s done, what does it mean?”

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “Long ago, I was told by an astrologer that I have Pisces in the seventh house and that it signifies problems being understood by others. I also have Venus in the seventh house, and the astrologer said that it would soften the negative effects of Pisces in the seventh house. I have been through a lot in my love life. I lived with a man for seven years, waiting for him to ask me to marry him, and ultimately, he dumped me for someone he met at work. I don’t think I could love or trust anyone again. I’m haunted by the idea that no one will ever truly understand me. Is it true?”

A: If you ever hear a message from an astrologer or anyone else that makes you feel limited in your ability to have the kind of life you want, disregard it. You are the authority in your own life. The seventh house relates to partnership, joint ventures and marriage. I interpret Pisces in the seventh house as a positive omen, signifying an ability to make a soulful connection with your chosen partner. Pisces energy is also highly creative, which suggests that you instinctively know how to turn a relationship into something unique and special. Your closest relationships are an opportunity to apply and cultivate your talents.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

From “School of Rock” to “Kung Fu Panda,” Jack Black often plays the bumbling, cocky, self-conscious outsider trying for an improbable prize. In reality, Black has the Virgo work ethic and practicality that makes any goal attainable. Mars in Sagittarius adds passion and a healthy spirit of adventure. Look for Black in the feature film “Borderlands,” based on the popular video game.