Hospital, ventilator, ICU tallies fall; cases up 2,866

The number of covid-19 patients in Arkansas hospitals and on ventilators fell for the second day in a row on Friday, while the number who were in intensive care dropped for the fourth-straight day.

The state count of cases, however, rose by 2,866, an increase that was more than 450 larger than the one the previous Friday.

The death toll from the virus, as tracked by the state Department of Health, rose by 30, to 6,836.

Meanwhile, a Health Department report released Friday showed the number of active cases among public school students and employees rose by more than 1,200, to 3,352, between Monday and Thursday, in what was for most students the second week of the new school year.

Since the start of the school year for most public schools on Aug. 16, the number of active cases among students and employees has more than doubled.

As of Thursday, it was approaching the high point it reached during the winter last school year.

In a tweet, Gov. Asa Hutchinson highlighted the active-case total and the increase in vaccine doses that providers reported having administered as encouraging indicators.

"Our new cases today are higher, but our active cases have declined since last week," Hutchinson said. "Over 11,000 doses administered is a good number, but we need to keep increasing. Find a vaccine location near you this weekend to protect yourself against the Delta Variant."

After falling by 43 on Thursday, the number of covid-19 patients in Arkansas hospitals fell by one, to 1,324.

The number Friday was down by 135 from its all time high on Aug. 16 and smaller by 47 than its peak in January during the state's winter surge.

At a record 354 two days earlier, the number of covid-19 patients who were on ventilators fell Friday by four, to 348.

The number who were in intensive care, which reached an all-time high of 558 on Monday, fell by 21, to 507.

The number of ICU beds statewide that were unoccupied, however, fell by six, to 24, as a result of an increase in non-covid-19 patients who were in intensive care.

Covid-19 patients made up about 47% of all patients who were in intensive care on Friday, down from 49% a day earlier.

Both the number of covid-19 patients on ventilators and the number in intensive care remained well above their January peaks, which were 268 for the number on ventilators and 458 for the number in intensive care.

The average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period rose to 2,132, which was still down from a nearly seven-month high of 2,351 the average reached the week ending Aug. 7.

With new cases outpacing recoveries, the number of cases that were considered active rose by 653, to 24,228.

The total on Friday was smaller by 750 compared with a week earlier, however, and down from a seven-month high of 25,735 that the number reached Aug. 15.

EXPANSION IN WORKS

At its 11 hospitals around the state, Baptist Health had 286 covid-19 patients, up one from a day earlier, spokeswoman Cara Wade said.

The patients on Friday included 126 in intensive care and 93 who were on ventilators.

She said 87% of the 286 patients had not been vaccinated.

On Thursday, the health system opened two additional intensive care unit beds at its hospital in Fort Smith, and it was continuing work Friday toward opening a total of 16 others in Fort Smith and North Little Rock.

"Staffing is critical to being able to open these beds in a timely fashion," Wade said in an email.

At its hospitals in Little Rock and Springdale, Arkansas Children's had 27 covid-19 patients, up one from a day earlier, spokeswoman Nicole Huddleston said.

She said nine of the patients on Friday were in intensive care, including six who were on ventilators.

None of the patients had been vaccinated, even though 12 of them were at least 12, making them eligible for the Pfizer vaccine.

SCHOOL CASES

Between Monday and Thursday, the number of districts and charter school systems with at least five active cases rose by 44, to 173, according to Health Department reports.

The Bentonville School District again had the highest number of active cases, 125, on Thursday, which was an increase over the 88 reported Monday.

Springdale, the state's largest school district, had 124 active cases on Thursday, up from 59 earlier in the week.

The Rogers School District had 114 active cases, up from 74.

Cabot had 107 active cases, up from 59 on Monday.

Fort Smith had 104 active cases, up from 70 on Monday.

The Little Rock district had 75, up from 56.

Also, the Jonesboro district had 60 active cases on Thursday.

Conway and Marion each had 56 active cases; Bryant, 41; Pulaski County Special, 36; Mountain Home, 30; eStem, 22; KIPP Delta, 20; Lisa Academy, 16; Pine Bluff, 11; and El Dorado, nine.

The Little Rock and Marion school districts are among the plaintiffs in a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of a state law that prohibits government agencies, including school districts, from mandating that staff and students wear masks.

A Pulaski County circuit judge has stopped the enforcement of Act 1002 of 2021 until the lawsuit is decided.

Elsewhere in the state, at least two lawsuits have been filed challenging the authority of local school boards to require mask wearing. In one of the cases, a Lonoke County circuit judge Friday denied a request to temporarily block the Cabot schools from requiring masks.

In all, there have been 6,450 cumulative cases among elementary and secondary students and employees since Aug. 1.

Different individual school districts have elected to post daily covid case numbers on their websites.

The Little Rock School District, for example, reported eight positive covid-19 cases and 57 individuals placed in quarantine for the 24-hour period starting at 3 p.m. Thursday and ending at 3 p.m. Friday.

Those numbers included one positive case and 18 individuals quarantined at Fulbright Elementary.

Kimberly Mundell, spokeswoman for the state Department of Education's Division of Elementary and Secondary Education, said no schools had reported new shifts to virtual instruction on Friday in response to virus cases or quarantines.

Among the state's private elementary and secondary education schools, there were a total of 66 active cases Thursday, up from 49 earlier in the week.

Only St. Joseph Catholic School in Conway with 14 cases and Little Rock Christian Academy with 7 cases were listed individually.

School systems with fewer than five cases are not listed individually to protect patient identities but their covid-19 numbers are included in the overall totals.

A total of 404 active cases were reported among the colleges and universities active cases on Thursday, up from 247 active cases Monday.

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville topped the list with 82 active cases, double the 37 cases on Monday. University of Central Arkansas had 43 cases, up from 19 earlier in the week.

In all, 24 campuses had five or more active cases on Thursday , according to the Health Department.

ESCALATION FEARED

Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, the Health Department's chief medical officer, said highly transmissible delta variant is likely one of the main reasons for the steep rise in cases in public schools.

Also, she said, "you have a population of either children who are too young to be vaccinated or children 12 and older who haven't yet been vaccinated, and then we have a situation in the state where the requirement for wearing masks at school are not evenly applied."

She said the start of the school year is one reason she fears Arkansas' case increases will begin escalating again after hitting a high plateau for the past few weeks.

Because the delta variant is so much more transmissible than the original coronavirus strain, it's more likely to be spread in schools, as well as during after-school activities, she said.

"Last year the trend was community cases transmitting to the school setting," Dillaha said.

"I think this year it's likely to be both ways."

She said 14% of coronavirus tests statewide were positive in the seven-day span ending Thursday, down slightly from the 14.2% that was initially reported for the week ending Wednesday.

Of the deaths reported Friday, 24 happened within the past month, and the rest occurred earlier in July.

STATE RANKINGS

Rankings on Friday listed Arkansas as having the country's ninth-highest number of new cases per capita over a rolling seven-day period, down from the eighth-highest a day earlier.

Mississippi continued to have the highest rate. It was followed on Friday by Florida, Louisiana, Kentucky, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama and Wyoming.

Arkansas' new deaths per capita continued to be the second-highest after Louisiana's.

Within Arkansas, Washington County had the most new cases on Friday, 296, followed by Pulaski County, which had 276, and Benton County, which had 201.

The state's cumulative count of cases rose to 446,630.

The number of people who have ever been hospitalized in the state with confirmed infections grew by 65, to 21,041.

The number who have ever been on a ventilator rose by 11, to 2,162.

VACCINATION UPTICK

The increase in vaccine doses administered, including second and third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, was larger by more than 2,000 than the one a week earlier.

The average daily increase in the number of doses administered each day over a rolling seven-day period rose to 13,361, its highest level since May 3.

The average as of Friday, however, included an increase of 31,544 doses on Thursday that Dillaha said included some "data cleanup" and delayed reporting of doses that were given earlier.

According to the CDC, the number of Arkansans who had received at least one vaccine dose rose by 6,056, to 1,591,251, representing about 52.7% of the state's population.

The number who had been fully vaccinated rose by 6,623, to 1,232,385, or about 40.8% of the population.

The Health Department's online coronavirus dashboard indicated that the number of people who had received a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, as authorized for certain people with compromised immune systems, rose by 512, to 9,103.

Among the states and District of Columbia, Arkansas was roughly tied with Oklahoma for having the 36th-highest percentage of its residents who had received at least one vaccine dose.

It ranked No. 46, ahead of West Virginia, Idaho, Wyoming, Mississippi and Alabama, in the percentage of its residents who were fully vaccinated.

Nationally, 61.3% of people had received at least one dose, and 52% were fully vaccinated.