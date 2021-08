IDABEL 39, FOREMAN 0

IDABEL, Okla. -- Radale Larry gave Idabel, Okla., a first-quarter lead with a 58-yard punt return for a touchdown, and the Warriors never looked back in their shutout over Foreman (0-1).

[RELATED: Click here for scoring updates » arkansasonline.com/arpreps/]

[RELATED: Sign up for our weekly #arpreps newsletter » arkansasonline.com/emails/preps/]

[RELATED: Read more high school sports coverage » arkansasonline.com/news/sports/highschool/]