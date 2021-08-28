Sections
Today at 3:56 a.m.

• William Brown, a funeral home manager in Waverly, Tenn., said an anonymous donor paid for the funerals of nine people who died from flooding that hit the state a week ago, adding that the man also went to other funeral homes in the area and paid for the services of 11 other victims.

• Paul Werking and his wife, Beth, of Grand Haven, Mich., were ordered by a judge to pay their 43-year-old son, David, $30,441 and another $14,500 to his attorney for trashing their son's collection of pornographic films and magazines when he moved out after living with his parents for 10 months following a divorce.

• Jasmine Wynne, 31, a former U.S. Postal Service clerk from Rushkin, Fla., faces up to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to stealing mail and passport applications as part of an identify-theft scheme, federal prosecutors said.

• Ted Treece, 31, of High Ridge, Mo., who has a previous conviction for firing a crossbow and assault-style rifle at an acquaintance, was charged with assault and armed criminal action after being accused of striking a man with a machete at a convenience store, police said.

• Leoaai Elghareeb, a 37-year-old London lawyer, was charged with contaminating or interfering with goods after being accused of using syringes to inject blood into food at three London supermarkets, British police said.

• Arthur Johnson, 44, of New Orleans faces at least 10 years in prison and will forfeit a luxury car, a diamond-encrusted Rolex watch and other jewelry after pleading guilty to conspiring to distribute heroin, federal prosecutors said.

• Thomas Woodard Jr., 38, an inmate who pleaded guilty to murder and kidnapping for using a hammer to kill a nurse and a correctional officer during a March escape attempt from a state prison in Anamosa, Iowa, has been sentenced to consecutive life terms.

• Claudio Durigon, an Italian government official, resigned after being fiercely criticized for his proposal to rename a park in his hometown near Rome after Arnaldo Mussolini, the fascist brother of Italy's former dictator, Benito Mussolini.

• Carla Faith, a Colorado Springs, Colo., woman charged with hiding 26 children behind a false wall in her basement as police investigated reports that too many children were at her unlicensed day care center, was found guilty of child abuse and other charges.

