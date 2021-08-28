JONESBORO 37, LITTLE ROCK CATHOLIC 7

JONESBORO – Tyrin Ruffin and Brock McCoy scored two touchdowns apiece as Jonesboro (1-0) rolled over Catholic in the season opener.

Andre Reed ran an interception back for a score and Erik Wilson came up with two picks for the Hurricane, who invoked the mercy rule on the Rockets after coming away with a close victory in last year’s meeting.

