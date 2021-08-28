Covid-19 news in brief

King Biscuit Blues Festival postponed

Citing the rising number of covid-19 cases in Helena-West Helena and Phillips County, the Sonny Boy Blues Society board of directors is postponing the King Biscuit Blues Festival from this October to Oct. 5-8, 2022.

"We take the health and safety of our artists, fans, volunteers, sponsors and the public as our top priority," said Munnie Jordan, festival CEO. "Postponement will allow the festival to be safely presented in a way that our fans expect."

The organizers will roll over ticket sales and sponsorships to the 2022 festival. Email operations@kingbiscuitfestival.com or visit kingbiscuitfestival.com.

-- Eric E. Harrison

One-shot vaccine offered at LR mall

Baptist Health Community Outreach will hold a free, walk-up covid-19 vaccination clinic from 1-3 p.m. Sunday at Park Plaza Mall for the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Participants must be at least 18 years old and must bring identification.

The mall is located at 6000 W. Markham St. in Little Rock.

-- Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

