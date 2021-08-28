LAKE HAMILTON 48, LAKESIDE 14

LAKE HAMILTON 48, HOT SPRINGS LAKESIDE 14

PEARCY -- Lake Hamilton (1-0) stormed past Hot Springs Lakeside (0-1) for its fourth consecutive victory in the renewed rivalry.

Led by Kendrick Martin, Tevin Hughes and Owen Miller, the three combined for over 200 yards on the ground in the rout.

Lakeside led 7-0 early before the Wolves scored 35 unanswered points to conclude the half.

