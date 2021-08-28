The power of a penny

I was very excited to hear about the Rebuild the Rock campaign in Mayor Frank Scott's State of the City address in March. What's not to love about coming together to enhance the quality of life for everyone in Little Rock by infusing our amenities, economy, housing, infrastructure and public safety with $53 million annually for 10 years?

And I'm not alone in my enthusiasm. The proposal, which calls for replacing our expiring 3/8-cent sales tax with a one-cent tax, has received the endorsements and support of a diverse mix of Little Rock organizations: the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce; the Downtown Little Rock Partnership; the Arkansas Zoological Foundation; and the Little Rock Realtors Association.

Let's seize this opportunity to unite, grow and transform Little Rock by improving public safety and infrastructure, by rebuilding our city's parks and zoo, by investing in early childhood education, and by addressing affordable housing and homelessness.

Vote for on Sept. 14. Together we can leverage our resources and the power of the penny to Rebuild the Rock.

ANN OWEN

Little Rock

Just do right thing

In regard to mask mandates, I think we have been concentrating on the wrong thing. We have been concerned that our irresponsible Legislature has passed a law saying that the governor, or I guess anyone else, cannot mandate mask-wearing.

What we should realize that, as of yet, there is no law against wearing a mask. So step up and do the right thing. Mayor Frank Scott, Superintendent Michael Poore, Judge Tim Fox, the Marion School District and probably others are doing the right thing by challenging this harmful and dangerous law.

Step up, do the right thing, get a shot and wear the mask. No law against it.

ANNETTE WILLIAMS

Little Rock

Not representing you

To all the physicians who belong to the American Medical Association: I believe your association is no longer representing your best interests. I know they are no longer representing the best interests of your patients, or the citizens of the United States of America.

The AMA has come out supporting critical race theory, and now is advocating leaving off sex on birth certificates. I cannot help but believe the group has become so liberal that it has turned a blind eye to common sense. I believe it should have a complete change of leadership, or be replaced as the association representing the medical community.

Shame, shame on the AMA.

TERRY W. DUFFIE

Maumelle

For your protection

Show me a person who buckles up to protect against dying on a highway, but will not take the virus vaccination to protect against dying on a ventilator, and one must ask, "What's wrong with this picture?"

Buckle up, Arkansans. Go get the shot!

JOHN KIMBROW

Hot Springs Village

Invest in our health

The covid-19 pandemic has highlighted health disparities in the United States. Many minority populations in the U.S. have long faced chronic-disease health disparities due to socioeconomic inequities, barriers to education, systemic racism, insufficient access to health care including medical nutrition therapy and related services, as well as limited access to healthful and affordable foods and safe places to be active.

Investing in the Thrifty Food Plan--the basis for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits--is a crucial step needed to achieve health equity and assure adequate nutrition for millions of low-income Americans. A 2018 study from the U.S. Department of Agriculture found that the majority of SNAP participants face at least one hurdle to a healthy diet, with the most common barrier being the cost of healthful foods. This study found that participants who struggled to find nutritious foods that fit within their budget were more than twice as likely to be food insecure.

In Arkansas, 342,068 beneficiaries participate in SNAP. Investing in the Thrifty Food Plan would provide our 342,068 neighbors with more resources to purchase healthful foods that have been proven to improve overall health.

When looking at ways to invest in the Thrifty Food Plan, it is imperative that the Department of Agriculture make updates through a cultural humility lens, taking into consideration culturally appropriate market baskets, realistic time expectations for shopping and meal preparation, as well as transportation challenges.

An investment in the Thrifty Food Plan today is an investment in America's health tomorrow.

STEPHANIE K. JONES

Little Rock

Stephanie K. Jones is president of the Arkansas Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.