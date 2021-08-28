Library system to start tax push after city’s vote

LITTLE ROCK — The Central Arkansas Library System’s campaign for a Little Rock property-tax increase will “go live” after the Sept. 14 Little Rock sales-tax referendum has concluded, according to comments made during a library system board meeting Thursday.

The Coalition for Neighborhood Libraries, a local entity that has existed off and on during the years to support library-related ballot issues, will serve to gather volunteers in the community during the campaign to increase the Little Rock millage rate, system executive director Nate Coulter said during the meeting.

The last library-related election was in 2015, Coulter said, which he believed was the longest stretch the library system has gone without an election since before 1990.

The library system has asked Little Rock voters to approve a 0.5-mill increase in the city to support the library’s operations. If approved, the Little Rock millage rate for the library would increase from 3.3 to 3.8 mills.

The millage rate determines the amount paid on every $1,000 of the tax-assessed value of a piece of property.

Coulter said the work of persuading people on the millage increase will fall to the committee.

Madhav Shroff, an attorney with the Little Rock firm Mitchell, Williams, Selig, Gates & Woodyard, has agreed to chair the campaign committee, according to Coulter.

Shroff was unable to attend the virtual meeting Thursday, Coulter said, so Coulter instead called on another library supporter, Don Evans, to explain aspects of the campaign to board members.

In a follow-up email response after the meeting, Coulter said a small group of others was handling organizing and administrative work related to the campaign. Coulter wrote that James L. “Skip” Rutherford III, the recently retired dean of the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service, and community activist Annie Abrams are honorary co-chairpersons.

Evans is married to Audrey Evans, a library system board member who serves as one of Little Rock’s appointees.

During Thursday’s meeting, Don Evans said supporters were working to compile a list of volunteers. Additionally, Evans said they were working with Robert Coon, a partner with the public affairs firm Impact Management Group, to craft their campaign materials.

Evans suggested the campaign will be heavy on social media.

Evans said Impact Management Group conducted a poll in the spring to assess the library’s standing in the community, as well as what might happen if the library ended up on the ballot on the same day as the school district.