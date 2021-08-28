Lucas' debut a winner; PA rolls after 7-0 deficit

Anthony Lucas played in many pressure-packed situations during his All-SEC career as a wide receiver with the Arkansas Razorbacks, but he said his debut Friday night as the head coach of the Pulaski Academy Bruins provided a different kind of nervousness.

Pulaski Academy won the game 60-27, a rout of Joe T. Robinson that was played with a running clock in the second half, but Lucas said there were moments before the game started at Charlie George Field and several minutes into it that were uneasy.

"Our kids were nervous," Lucas said. "I was nervous.

"Even in the pregame speech. I'm going to be honest, I was nervous like it was a state championship game. I had that kind of nervousness."

It didn't help Lucas that PA (1-0) went four plays and out on its first possession, giving the ball back to Joe T. Robinson at the Bruins 39 with 11:16 to play in the first quarter.

The Senators scored five plays later on a 2-yard keeper by quarterback Jack Cleveland, and after Alex Gabriel's extra point, it was 7-0 Robinson.

That lead, and Lucas' uneasiness, didn't last for long.

The Bruins countered with an 8-play, 61-yard drive, the touchdown coming on a 13-yard pass from senior quarterback Charlie Fiser to Zach Biagioni with 9:26 to play in the first quarter.

Fiser's two-point conversion pass to Will Hawkins gave the Bruins an 8-7 lead, an advantage that reached 53-14 at halftime, triggering a running clock in the second half.

Lucas' nervousness was long gone by then.

"When they scored first ... I really got nervous there," Lucas said. "I knew we had a lot of football left."

Fiser, PA's senior quarterback, led the way, completing 17 of 28 passes, all in the first half for 345 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Fiser completed touchdowns to four different receivers in Biagioni, Kenny Jordan (3-77, 1 TD), Charlie Barker (4-72, 2 TDs) and John Mark Charette.

Will Hawkins (6-103) led the Bruins in catches, but did not score a touchdown.

Charette (5-102) caught a touchdown pass in each half

"Once we got in rhythm, got going, all right then," Lucas said. "Boy, he got it together. That's the experience of Charlie right there.

"We had a drop early. I got upset. I don't like dropped balls. ... We fixed that too. Charlie did a good job. Had a good game."

Robinson Coach Todd Eskola said he was pleased with the effort of the Senators against a Pulaski Academy team that looked very much like the Bruins teams of the past 18 years that won nine state championships under Coach Kevin Kelley.

"Same stuff," Eskola said. "They didn't change anything. It's the same stuff. They played a real good game."

The Bruins went for two points after each of their first six touchdowns, they did their on-side kicks, recovering one, and went for it on fourth down, even when backed up in their end of the field.

"We did," Lucas said. "We had a few wrinkles. When I took this job, I told them I wasn't changing a thing. The system has been in place. I'm so grateful for Coach Kelley."

Eskola said he believes the Senators will improve with experience.

"Not having a scrimmage killed us," Eskola said. "They played game (against 7A powerhouse Bryant) and we didn't have."

Eskola said the Senators had some blown coverages that led to PA's 46-0 run that turned a 7-0 Robinson lead into a 46-7 deficit over a 12:11 span of the first half.

"We gave them some cheap points," Eskola said. "You can't spot PA anything. They've got a great team.

"They executed. We didn't execute very well. We kept battling. I've said all along, by midseason, this team is going to really good. I truly believe that."

