MAGNET COVE 42, MURFREESBORO 7

MURFREESBORO -- Julius McClellan caught two touchdown passes and Evin Ashcraft ran for another as Magnet Cove (1-0) jumped out to a 21-0 first-quarter lead on its way to a blowout victory over Murfreesboro (0-1).

