MANSFIELD 41, MAGAZINE 7

MANSFIELD -- Fisher Willsey scored three of his four rushing touchdowns in the first quarter to help Mansfield (1-0) roll past Magazine (0-1).

Tyler Woolbright and Caleb Collier also had touchdown runs for the Tigers.

Magazine's lone touchdown came on a 70-yard run by Ashton Droemer.

