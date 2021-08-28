MENA 42, DE QUEEN 7

DE QUEEN -- Mena (1-0) took a 14-0 halftime lead, then pulled away from De Queen (0-1) with the help of a three-touchdown burst in the third quarter.

Quarterback Austin Rose led the way, connecting with Caleb Peters and Blake Brown on touchdown passes and adding another on the ground. The Bearcats also got rushing touchdowns from Jarrett Burger, Jayden Felix and Jesse Perales.

De Queen got on the board in the fourth quarter on a touchdown run by Donyea Whitmore.

