Miley, Naquin continue streaks; Reds top Marlins

MIAMI -- Wade Miley pitched six-hit ball over seven innings, Tyler Naquin homered and extended his major league-leading hitting streak, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Miami Marlins 6-0 Friday night.

Miley (11-4) struck out five, walked one and hit a run-scoring double. The 34-year-old left-hander lowered his ERA to 2.74 and hasn't lost since May 19, a span of 16 starts.

"I wasn't as sharp as I'd like to be but we executed pitches when we needed to, got contact when we needed to," Miley said. "We opened it up midway through the game and it became easier to pitch."

Naquin had three hits to stretch his hitting streak to 16 games, the longest current run in the majors. Mike Moustakas also went deep for the Reds, who began Friday two games ahead of San Diego for the second NL wild card.

"We have a really good ball club in here," Miley said. "It's really enjoyable to come to the ball park every day. I feel like we're going to win every day. When you get that feeling, especially this late down the stretch, it's just really special to be a part of. Guys are buying into what we're doing."

Moustakas and Miley had RBI doubles in a four-run fourth. With Moustakas at second and first base open, the Marlins intentionally walked Max Schrock to face Miley, who hit a hard grounder that bounced inside the third base line and rolled to the left-field corner. Schrock and Miley later scored on shortstop Miguel Rojas' throwing error for a 5-0 lead.

"We had a chance to keep that at a number where it's a game," Miami Manager Don Mattingly said. "We helped them a little bit tonight."

CARDINALS 4, PIRATES 3 Tommy Edman hit a two-run home run and drove in three runs as St. Louis edged Pittsburgh. Edman went deep off Dillon Peters to finish a three-run outburst in the fifth and the St. Louis bullpen kept J.A. Happ unbeaten since he arrived in St. Louis at the trade deadline. Alex Reyes picked up his 29th save.

NATIONALS 2, METS 1 Paolo Espino struck out a career-high seven while also singling and scoring a run for the first time in the majors, leading Washington over New York.

BRAVES 6, GIANTS 5 Jorge Soler hit a go-ahead, three-run home run in the seventh inning, Joc Pederson made a leaping catch at the wall for the final out and Atlanta rallied to beat San Francisco to end the Giants' five-game winning streak.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ASTROS 5, RANGERS 4 Michael Brantley and Jake Meyers each drove in two runs in a five-run seventh inning as Houston rallied to defeat Texas.

RAYS 6, ORIOLES 3 Shane McClanahan won his fifth consecutive start, Mike Zunino hit a three-run home run and Tampa Bay Rays beat Baltimore. Tampa Bay improved to 16-1 against Baltimore this season.

TIGERS 2, BLUE JAYS 1 Victor Reyes hit a pinch-hit tiebreaking inside-the-park home run in the eighth inning and Detroit held on to beat Toronto. Reyes, hitting for Zack Short, led off the inning with a sinking drive to center. Josh Palacios missed a diving attempt at the catch and the ball rolled to the wall. Reyes tried to catch the Blue Jays off guard by hitting third base at full speed, and the aggressive baserunning paid off as Reyes slid safely under a high relay throw to the plate.

RED SOX 4, INDIANS 3 Jonathan Arauz hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning after being recalled before the game due to Boston's covid-19 case, sending the Red Sox over Cleveland. Arauz drove a 3-2 pitch from James Karinchak over the wall in right to rally the Red Sox, who began the series by placing infielders Kike Hernandez and Christian Arroyo on the covid-19 injured list.

Friday’s games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Cincinnati 6, Miami 0

Washington 2, NY Mets 1

Atlanta 6, San Francisco 5

St. Louis 4, Pittsburgh 3

Philadelphia 7, Arizona 6 (11)

Colorado at LA Dodgers, (n)

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 3

Detroit 2, Toronto 1

Boston 4, Cleveland 3

Houston 5, Texas 4

NY Yankees at Oakland, (n)

Kansas City at Seattle, (n)

INTERLEAGUE

Minnesota 2, Milwaukee 0

Chicago White Sox 17, Chicago Cubs 13

San Diego 5, LA Angels 0

Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase, left, fist-bumps starting pitcher Matt Manning after the top of the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singles against the Detroit Tigers during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera acknowledges the crowd during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Detroit. A video honored Cabrera for his recent 500th career home run. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette grounds out to third base during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matt Manning throws to a Toronto Blue Jays batter during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)