• Queen Elizabeth II will attend the United Nations climate change conference in Scotland in November, organizers said Friday. British official Alok Sharma, president of the COP26 conference, said he is "absolutely delighted" the queen will be at the event, which is due to be held in Glasgow from Nov. 1-12. Details of the 95-year-old monarch's schedule have not been released. World leaders, climate campaigners and activists from around the world are due to attend the U.N. conference, which was postponed for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The host, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, hopes to secure emissions-cutting commitments to limit average global temperature increases of 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit -- compared with pre-industrial times. Countries agreed to that goal at a 2015 conference in Paris, but a U.N. report this month said the world is on course to break the 2.7 degree threshold within a decade.

• Diane Warren, the recording artist/songwriter who is the most nominated woman in the history of the Academy Awards, has lost out on the trophy 12 times -- or as she puts it, she has "12 no Oscar Awards." On Friday, Warren released her debut album, featuring collaborations from friends old and new, including Celine Dion, John Legend, Ty Dolla Sign plus a bringing together of rapper G-Eazy and guitar legend Santana. She said the pandemic spurred her on, working alone in her studio with no distractions. She adds "no one was bothering me, all I did was annoy myself." Another benefit of working during lockdown meant it was easy to track down her collaborators: "Yeah, don't tell me you're too busy to get on a Zoom, come on. You're sitting in your house, too," she said, smiling. Warren, who won a Grammy Award for 1988's "Nothing's Going to Stop Us Now," has penned global hits such as "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing" for Aerosmith and "Un-Break My Heart" for Toni Braxton. With her debut, "Diane Warren: The Cave Sessions Vol. 1,″ Warren says this is the first time she has put her own name to the songs. "Why can't I be DJ Khaled of songwriters or Mark Ronson or Calvin Harris or all these people that are producers that do this, why can't I get together all kinds of people to feature on my record," she said while explaining where the inspiration for the record came from. "It's kind of like casting, you know, casting a part that was really fun," she added, saying she already has enough music for a second "Cave Sessions" volume.