NATURALS 8-4, CARDINALS 0-1

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals picked up a doubleheader sweep of the Springfield Cardinals on Friday at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale.

Drew Parrish (5-3) pitched a complete game for the Naturals in the first game, allowing 2 hits and striking out 7 in 7 innings. He didn't walk a batter.

In the first game, Vinnie Pasquantino went 2 for 3 with a home run and 2 RBI to lead Northwest Arkansas. Brewer Hicklen had two hits, including a two-run home run.

Pasquantino and Seuly Matias each had RBI singles in the bottom of the first inning to give the Naturals a 2-0 lead. Clay Dungan's two-run single in the bottom of the second inning made it 4-0 Naturals.

In the bottom of the third inning, Pasquantino hit his seventh home run of the season to extend the Naturals' lead to 5-0. Meibrys Viloria hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning for a 7-0 lead. Hicklen homered in the bottom of the sixth inning to stretch the lead to 8-0.

Jimmy Govern led the Naturals in the second game as he went 2 for 3 with a home run. His home run in the bottom of the second inning gave Northwest Arkansas a 1-0 lead.

Matias homered in the bottom of the fourth inning to make it 2-0 Naturals. Northwest Arkansas took a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the sixth inning thanks to Viloria's two-run double.

Springfield cut the lead to 4-1 in the top of the seventh inning with Nick Raposo's RBI single, but that was it for the Cardinals.