Nigerians celebrate as 105 pupils freed

MINNA, Nigeria -- Overjoyed parents welcomed home 90 schoolchildren who had spent three months held by gunmen in northern Nigeria, though authorities confirmed Friday that one of the kidnapped children had died during the ordeal.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/828minna/]

Meanwhile, elsewhere police announced that a second group of 15 students taken earlier this month also were freed, raising hopes across the country's north that other child hostages could eventually be delivered.

"The happiness can't be quantified," said Yahya Aliyu Babangida, 54, a teacher whose two children, 7 and 17, were among those released.

Some of the abducted pupils in Niger state were just 4 years old, he said. Several were undergoing medical treatment after their release late Thursday.

"They are exposed to this harsh weather, no food, mosquitoes everywhere," he said. "Some of them had never been outside the comfort of their homes."

News of the children's release was celebrated across Nigeria, where more than 1,000 students have been kidnapped from schools since December. Most are eventually freed, though about 200 remain missing. The abductions have stepped up pressure on the Nigerian government to do more to secure educational facilities in remote areas.

But questions remained Friday about how much ransom had been paid to secure the children's release, and if so whether that could fuel further abductions by the unknown armed groups referred to locally as bandits.

Pulitzer citation honors work of Afghans

The Pulitzer Prize Board announced a special citation Friday for people in Afghanistan who risked their safety to help produce news stories and images from their war-torn country.

"From staff and freelance correspondents to interpreters to drivers to hosts, courageous Afghan residents helped produce Pulitzer-winning and Pulitzer-worthy images and stories that have contributed to a wider understanding of profoundly tragic and complicated circumstances," the board said in New York.

The citation carries a $100,000 emergency relief grant intended to help men and women involved in journalism in Afghanistan either resettle or continue their work safely.

The Pulitzer board's citation was issued a day after a suicide attack at the Kabul airport killed more than 100 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members.

"It's critical in a moment of stark threat to support those Afghans whose bravery, skill and commitment to the ideals of a free press have helped create so much important journalism in recent decades," said board co-chairmen Katherine Boo, Gail Collins and John Daniszewski.

Storm off Mexico feared to power up

MEXICO CITY -- Tropical Storm Nora is rolling toward a brush at possible hurricane strength along Mexico's Pacific Coast and the Baja California peninsula over the weekend.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said that Nora was strengthening and could cause dangerous flash floods and mudslides.

Nora may head up into the Gulf of California, also known as the Sea of Cortez. But before that, it's likely to stay offshore but graze the region around Puerto Vallarta today and the Los Cabos resort region Monday.

Models suggest it may avoid a direct hit on the twin resorts of Los Cabos and steam northward into the Gulf.

But the center noted: "That will be a small needle to thread, however, and any future shifts in the models could increase the risk of impacts to either the Baja California peninsula or the northwestern coast of mainland Mexico through the middle of next week."

On Friday, Nora was centered about 250 miles south of the port city of Manzanillo and heading northwest at 12 mph.

Nora had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph and was expected to reach hurricane force today. It was a big system, with tropical storm-force winds extending as far as 230 miles from the center.

The hurricane center said the storm could dump 8-12 inches of rain over the central Mexican coast, with isolated maximums of 20 inches.

Blaze at chemical plant kills 10 workers

KARACHI, Pakistan -- A huge fire broke out Friday at a chemical factory in Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi, killing at least 10 workers and injuring several others, police and a government spokesman said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the blaze in the congested Mehran Town neighborhood. TV footage showed firefighters dousing the flames as ambulances continued transporting victims to a government hospital.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/828karachi/]

Murtaza Wahab, a spokesman for the provincial government, said the firefighters had almost extinguished the blaze. He said officers had been asked to investigate and will check whether the owner had installed fire-extinguishing equipment.

Karachi is the capital of Sindh province, where many people have set up factories in residential areas in violation of building codes.

Some freed students of Salihu Tanko Islamic School, before a meeting with Niger state governor in Minna, Nigeria Friday, Aug 27, 2021. A school official in northern Nigeria says gunmen have released some of the more than 100 children who had been abducted back in May. The kidnapping victims from the Salihu Tanko Islamic School in Niger state had included children as young as 5 years old. (AP Photo)

Some freed students of Salihu Tanko Islamic School, before a meeting with Niger state governor in Minna, Nigeria Friday, Aug 27, 2021. A school official in northern Nigeria says gunmen have released some of the more than 100 children who had been abducted back in May. The kidnapping victims from the Salihu Tanko Islamic School in Niger state had included children as young as 5 years old. (AP Photo)

Some freed students of Salihu Tanko Islamic School, before a meeting with Niger state governor in Minna, Nigeria Friday, Aug 27, 2021. A school official in northern Nigeria says gunmen have released some of the more than 100 children who had been abducted back in May. The kidnapping victims from the Salihu Tanko Islamic School in Niger state had included children as young as 5 years old. (AP Photo)

A freed student of Salihu Tanko Islamic School, reunited with her father in Minna, Nigeria Friday, Aug 27, 2021. A school official in northern Nigeria says gunmen have released some of the more than 100 children who had been abducted back in May. The kidnapping victims from the Salihu Tanko Islamic School in Niger state had included children as young as 5 years old. (AP Photo)

Some freed students of Salihu Tanko Islamic School, reunited with parents in Minna, Nigeria Friday, Aug 27, 2021. A school official in northern Nigeria says gunmen have released some of the more than 100 children who had been abducted back in May. The kidnapping victims from the Salihu Tanko Islamic School in Niger state had included children as young as 5 years old. (AP Photo)

A freed student of Salihu Tanko Islamic School, reunited with his father in Minna, Nigeria Friday, Aug 27, 2021. A school official in northern Nigeria says gunmen have released some of the more than 100 children who had been abducted back in May. The kidnapping victims from the Salihu Tanko Islamic School in Niger state had included children as young as 5 years old. (AP Photo)

Some freed students of Salihu Tanko Islamic School, reunited with their parents in Minna, Nigeria Friday, Aug 27, 2021. A school official in northern Nigeria says gunmen have released some of the more than 100 children who had been abducted back in May. The kidnapping victims from the Salihu Tanko Islamic School in Niger state had included children as young as 5 years old. (AP Photo)

Some freed students from the Salihu Tanko Islamic School are reunited with their parents in Minna, Nigeria, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. A school official in northern Nigeria says gunmen have released some of the more than 100 children who had been abducted back in May. The kidnapping victims from the Salihu Tanko Islamic School in Niger state had included children as young as 5 years old. (AP Photo)

Some freed students from the Salihu Tanko Islamic School before a meeting with Niger state governor in Minna, Nigeria, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. A school official in northern Nigeria says gunmen have released some of the more than 100 children who had been abducted back in May. The kidnapping victims from the Salihu Tanko Islamic School in Niger state had included children as young as 5 years old. (AP Photo)