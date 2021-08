Arrests

Bentonville

• Noimen Campos, 40, of 3803 S.W. Banbury Drive in Bentonville was arrested Thursday in connection with two counts of domestic battering. Campos was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Centerton

• Demetrey Konoplev, 18, of 23118 Poole Road in Hindsville was arrested Thursday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. Konoplev was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.