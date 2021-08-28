GOLF

Langer opens with a 64

Bernhard Langer shot his age on his 64th birthday Friday for a share of the lead with Marco Dawson in the suspended first round of the The Ally Challenge in Grand Blanc, Mich. Langer had nine birdies and a bogey at Warwick Hills, playing the back nine in 6-under 30 in the round that started about five hours late because of the rain. "It was awesome," Langer said. "First of all, that atmosphere all day was incredible from people singing 'Happy Birthday' three different times during the day." The German star has 41 PGA Tour Champions victories, four off Hale Irwin's record. He won his last title in March 2020. John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) did not finish his round but is at 4 under after 15 holes. Glen Day (Little Rock) is at 3 under also after 15 holes. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) shot a 2-under 70.

Americans rally at Curtis Cup

Rose Zhang won both her matches and Allisen Corpuz delivered a big run of birdies Friday as the Americans rallied from a three-point deficit to forge a tie going into the final session of the Curtis Cup in Conwy, Wales. One day after Great Britain & Ireland won four of the six matches and halved another, the Americans returned the favor at Conwy Golf Club. Zhang and Rachel Heck, Nos. 1 and 2 in the women's world amateur ranking, seized control early in the opening match of foursomes for a 3-and-2 victory over Louise Duncan and Hannah Darling, setting the tone for the day. Brooke Matthews (Rogers, Razorbacks) and her partner Jensen Castle halved their match with Caley McGinty and Emily Toy.

Two share Korn Ferry lead

David Lipsky and Stephan Jaeger both turned in rounds of 2-under 69 on Friday and share the lead at the Korn Ferry Tour's Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship in Columbus, Ohio. Lipsky and Jaeger both stand at 10-under 132 at the midway point. Former University of Arkansas golfer Taylor Moore also shot a 69 on Friday and is at 6-under 136. David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) fired a 5-under 66 on Friday and is at 5-under 137. Sebastian Cappelen (Razorbacks) posted a 3-under 68 on Friday and is at 4-under 138. Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) also shot a 68 on Friday and is at 3-under 139. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) shot a 72 on Friday and failed to make the cut at 2-over 144.

Xfinity race postponed

The NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway was postponed Friday night because of heavy rain. The 100-lap event will resume at 12:30 p.m. today, about seven hours before the Cup Series regular-season finale. The forecast calls for scattered thunderstorms and a 40% chance of rain. The sky opened after 19 laps Friday, and the race was halted with AJ Allmendinger out front.

Cavs get shooter in trade

Lauri Markkanen was in search of a new team. The Cavaliers needed to add another outside shooter. They found each other. The Cavaliers have agreed to acquire Markkanen, a restricted free agent forward from Chicago, in a three-way trade that will send forward Larry Nance Jr. from Cleveland to Portland, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Friday. Markkanen is coming to the Cavs in a sign-and-trade agreement, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal needs NBA approval before it can be completed. It could be a few more days before the trade becomes official. The 24-year-old Markkanen will receive a four-year, $67.4 million contract, the person said. The Bulls are getting swingman Derrick Jones Jr. from the Trail Blazers along with a lottery-protected 2022 first-round pick. The 7-foot Markkanen averaged 13.6 points and 5.3 rebounds in 51 games for the Bulls last season, his fourth with the club.

Louisville coach suspended

The University of Louisville said Friday that it is suspending Coach Chris Mack for six games for failing to follow procedures in handling an extortion attempt by one of his assistants. Mack "failed to follow university guidelines, policies, and procedures in handling the matter," Louisville Athletic Director Vince Tyra said in a news release. Mack said he accepts the suspension and "could have handled matters differently." Mack's former assistant, Dino Gaudio, pleaded guilty in June to a federal charge of attempted extortion. Gaudio was sentenced in federal court Friday to probation and a $10,000 fine for the attempted extortion. Gaudio was dismissed from the team along with another assistant in March after the team missed the NCAA Tournament. Federal prosecutors said Gaudio, after learning he would be fired, threatened to go to the news media with alleged NCAA violations by the team. He asked for 17 months of salary or a $425,000 lump sum payment, according to the U.S. attorney.

Kontaveit, Begu in finals

Second-seeded Anett Kontaveit of Estonia and Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania advanced to the championship match in the inaugural Tennis in the Land in Cleveland. Kontaveit beat seventh-seeded Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain 6-4, 6-4, and Begu topped sixth-seeded Magda Linette of Poland 7-6 (5), 6-2 on Friday in the WTA 250 tournament.