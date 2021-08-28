100 years ago

Aug. 28, 1921

FORT SMITH -- A water pitcher filled with white corn whiskey was one of the items discovered by police officials here when they entered the room of Manuel Reynolds at a local hotel Thursday night. Reynolds and T. E. Beggs, an alleged accomplice, are held in jail as dispensers of the "roasting oar wine." A half gallon jar, filled with whiskey, and an empty jar were some of the other exhibits found by the police in the room. The liquor is said to have been brought here from Oklahoma.

50 years ago

Aug. 28, 1971

• The Little Rock Municipal Police Association held a meeting at 3 p.m. Friday and said later in a statement that was signed by Patrolman William B. Lynch, the Association president, that the Association disapproved of Lynch's having advocated mass resignation by "sworn police personnel." The statement also said that the Association voted to advise Dale Cline, director of the state Labor Department, that differences within the Police department "should be handled on an inter-department basis" and declined his offer to help negotiate a settlement over the firing of three policemen who were fired in the beating of two suspects in a burglary at the Steak and Ale restaurant on August 9.

25 years ago

Aug. 28, 1996

• The National Association of Realtors is negotiating with an unnamed investor to take over the group's World Wide Web site in a move that would pour more cash into the computer venture.The group voted Monday in Washington to allow its Realtors Information Network board to negotiate with a corporate sponsor to keep the web site going, said Roy Rainey Jr. "The long and short of it is the world of technology is too expensive for small players like us," said Rainey, president of Rainey Realty Inc. in Little Rock and a member of the network board. The board is a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Association of Realtors and has been in charge of developing the web site.

10 years ago

Aug. 28, 2011

• Although the filing period for federal and state offices is still six months away, the 2012 state Senate races are beginning to take shape, with party control of the 35-member chamber at stake. Many say they are contenders who are either making their intentions known or planning to do so soon. Others, like Miller County Sheriff Ron Stovall, are acknowledging their interest in running. Stovall is considering challenging Sen. Steve Harrelson of Texarkana in the Democratic primary. In a 2-1 party-line vote, the state Board of Apportionment a month ago approved Democratic Gov. Mike Beebe's plan for redrawing the boundaries of the state's 135 legislative districts (100 in the House, 35 in the Senate). The board redraws the boundaries after each decennial U.S. Census. Beebe, a former state senator, said he believes that Democrats will retain their edge in the Senate after the next election.