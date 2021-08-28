OTHERS SAY: It's going to take a lot of work to get Taliban to UN standards

A government that does not fulfill its responsibility to protect human rights and deter terrorism will find it difficult to obtain recognition of the legitimacy of its rule and economic assistance from the international community.

What is required is actual action, not mere words.

Turmoil has been deepening in Afghanistan, where the Islamist Taliban have seized power.

Senior Taliban members have been stressing their stance for national reconciliation at press conferences and on other occasions. Under the current circumstances, however, it is inevitable for people to think that the repression seen when the Taliban were in power until 2001 will come again.

Basic freedom and equal rights for men and women are universal values stipulated in the UN Charter. However, the Taliban now state that they will guarantee the human rights of the people within the scope of Islamic law.

Considering the past history of the Taliban banning women from education and employment and imposing brutal punishments based on their own extreme interpretation of Islamic law, it is unlikely that the Taliban will protect human rights at a level that meets international standards.

The Taliban themselves face problems of ambiguity in their chain of command and a shortage of personnel with administrative capabilities. Unless the Taliban fundamentally change their governing method and cooperate with various ethnic groups and political forces in the country, they will face deadlocks sooner or later.

The United States, which manages the Kabul airport, should consider extending the deadline for the withdrawal of U.S. troops if the evacuations are not completed by the end of this month.

Foreign aid accounts for most of Afghanistan's national budget. Stopping criminal activities such as drug trafficking and severing ties with terrorist organizations should be a precondition for foreign assistance to continue under the Taliban.