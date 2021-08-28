Our moral duty

Nearly 80 percent of Arkansans claim to be Christian. As a pastor and mother of three public school children, I know the heartache of seeing fellow believers rail against lifesaving covid-19 precautions at a time when our common viral enemy should unite us in mission.

I must reveal what many pastors believe, yet we are reluctant to say publicly: that we have a religious obligation during the pandemic to protect others as much as possible, even at the cost of our personal and political preferences.

For many, it is far easier to pray for God's intervention than to call our fellow Christians to be better disciples. But the answers to the pandemic are right in front of us. It is Bible-based that God desires us to do at least three things: Mask up, get vaccinated, and be kinder than we want to be to those with whom we disagree.

As Christians, we outline our actions by John 13:34-35: "A new command I give you: Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another. By this everyone will know that you are my disciples if you love one another."

Christ's love is sacrificial; he saw people in deep distress and healed them at a cost to his time and energy. Loving others as God loves us is the highest call, and in a pandemic, we love by healing, protecting, and limiting the spread of covid-19 in as many ways as possible. We set aside all other agendas to answer: "What do others need?"

Covid-19 vaccines are a gift from God for the healing of the nations, their development made possible by the Holy Spirit through the collaboration of scientists blessed to find formulas faster than usual. Rather than doubt such a miracle is possible, let us praise that, through God's power, it came to pass.

Vaccines are the best way to reduce the spread of the disease, cost of treatment, and amount of individual and societal suffering. Refusal to take the vaccine may be an unfaithful choice if that choice is rooted in disbelief of God's truth revealed in science, denial of one's mortality, fear of discomfort, or a selfish insistence that you are more important than the community.

How dare we put God to the test when we are given this gift? One may believe that vaccine or mask mandates are unconstitutional, but know that you then place the idol of a man-made idea above the very call of Christ to love as Christ loved you.

Masks are a tool for protection, as kids under 12 require the community to take precautions when the vaccine is not yet available to them. Online learning was almost impossible for my family to maintain, and the only tools capable of making the classroom safe are social distancing and masks. Though both may be awkward and imperfect, they work and neither causes child illness like the Delta variant.

When we teach our children that their momentary discomfort is more important than the health of their peers, we undermine their ability to apply Christ's compassion to everyday life.

The moral duty to create universal masking for children in schools stems from the unfortunate truth that not all parents will give these tools to their children, and masking only works if all participate equally. A current Arkansas bill politicizes masks further by permitting parents to opt out of this basic health precaution and take tax dollars home or to private schools--let us name this form of theft from the needy.

Children recognize unfairness, and universal masking is the only option to support teachers to manage classrooms, insist on the innate value of each learner, and protect the most vulnerable students. "What you do to the least of these, you have done also to me." Where vaccines are not feasible, masks offer the best protection from needless suffering.

But what of kindness? Each snide remark, every retweet or post that mocks a person or viewpoint disparages the image of God that dwells in the face of others. I urge us to return to love. Nothing changes the heart other than the experience of love, the knowledge that you matter.

I find love best demonstrated by listening. The journey out of our pit will not be found in the media, but in actual conversations with those we care for, sharing vulnerable words that begin "I worry for you when," and "I want to know more about why."

We are so divided as the body of Christ that we do not wish to hear any other perspective than our own; we avoid and disparage our brethren of other stripes, to the great harm of our overall witness. Hear instruction from Ephesians 4:31-32: "All bitterness, anger and wrath, shouting and slander must be removed from you, along with all malice. And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ."

Christians are being asked to choose between the selfless call of Christ, and our preference to exercise our rights. The Constitution is the law of the land, but we are to be ruled by God's law of love.

To choose one's liberties over the needs of the weak is, for a Christian, sinful.

Rev. Marie Mainard O'Connell is pastor at Park Hill Presbyterian Church in North Little Rock.