PBHS '50s trophies

Editor, The Commercial:

The opening of schools for the 2021-22 year means the beginning of another football season, and that reminds me that 70 years ago my Pine Bluff High School graduating class, 1951-52, along with lots of help from the sophomores and juniors were the Big Six football champions as well as the state tournament basketball champions; which to my knowledge may have been the only class in the history of Pine Bluff High School to have accomplished that feat.

Whether that be the case or not, it was, and is, certainly something for the school and the city to be proud of, which causes me to wonder why our teams' photographs and trophies were at one time removed from the school's trophy case in McFadden Fieldhouse and stored in boxes.

I also wonder whether or not they have ever been returned to the trophy cases; those places of well-earned honor and prominence?

The question on my mind is, "Where are our teams' photographs and trophies now"? I wonder if the current athletic director would kindly answer that question with a letter right here in this space? Thank you very much.

Jack Mayberry,

Sheridan

Editor's note: Pine Bluff High School won the 6A state football and state boys basketball championships in the 2014-15 school year, duplicating the feat from 1951-52.