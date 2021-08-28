Peloton discloses filings, inquiry

Peloton has been subpoenaed by the Justice Department and the Department of Homeland Security for documents and other information related to its reporting of injuries associated with its exercise equipment.

The company also said Friday that the Securities and Exchange Commission is "investigating our public disclosures concerning these matters."

In May, Peloton recalled about 125,000 of its treadmills less than a month after denying they were dangerous despite the death of at least one child and injuries to 29 users.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission warned on April 17 that people with children and pets should immediately stop using the Tread Plus.

The disclosures in an SEC filing arrive a day after the company posted a loss for its most-recent quarter, showed slower revenue growth, and cut the price of its most-popular product. A portion of the latest quarter's loss stemmed from the recall of its treadmill machines.

The company announced Thursday that it is cutting the price of its Peloton Bike -- the product that was the cornerstone of its popularity -- to $1,495 from $1,895.

Shares of Peloton Interactive Inc. fell 8.5% Friday.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/828peloton/]

The at-home fitness company slumped after its first-quarter sales outlook missed analyst expectations.

The 8.5% share-price decline marks the worst drop since early May when the company recalled its Tread and Tread Plus treadmills.

"This is as close to a 'disaster' as a company can get vs. expectations," Vital Knowledge founder Adam Crisafulli wrote. "The internal controls headline doesn't sound like a huge problem, but that's just one more negative to throw on top of this quarter."

While shares are up 27% since bottoming out in May, they have struggled to find their footing after soaring in 2020. The company had shed more than a third of its value from a January 13 record, lagging a 19% rise for the S&P 500 over that stretch.

Peloton's latest struggles has it treading water alongside other companies that saw boosts from stuck-at-home consumers because of the pandemic. With gyms and restaurants reopening, the company is taking a hit, which "may be among the largest" for stocks that saw a spike in demand during the pandemic, according Crisafulli.

Despite the rocky view for the first-quarter, optimistic analysts stuck to their calls with the average 12-month price target holding steady at about $132. That implies a 26% return from Friday's trading.

The fitness company's enthusiasm surrounding the upcoming debut of Tread indicates the treadmill likely will drive the next leg of growth, according to Bank of America analyst Justin Post, who upgraded shares to buy from neutral.

Peloton has been a darling of Wall Street since its stock market debut two years ago with investors Baillie Gifford & Co. and Chase Coleman's Tiger Global Management among its five largest holders. And the returns for early investors have been large with the stock nearly tripling through trading before the earnings report despite the recent volatility.