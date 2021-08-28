Community briefs

Pine Bluff, Lowe's partner for shelter

Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington, Justin Roach of Lowe's and several company associates will host a volunteer day from 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 7 at the City of Pine Bluff's Opportunity House, formerly First Ward School, at 1300 E. Fifth Ave.

The city will host the volunteer event with Lowe's Red Vest associates to work on its 100 Hometowns project to turn the unused school building into a men-only transitional housing center. Currently, Pine Bluff doesn't have a shelter in place to support the 14% of its male population without housing, according to a news release.

The Pine Bluff site was recently selected as one of the 100 impact projects that are the cornerstone of 100 Hometowns, an initiative to celebrate Lowe's centennial.

Volunteers will come together to clean up the building, preparing it for building renovations and landscaping. Pine Bluff was the only municipality in Arkansas to be awarded the grant.