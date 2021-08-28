PB man, 21, faces gun, spitting counts

A Pine Bluff man was arrested Friday afternoon after an alleged assault against another driver and a second against a state trooper, according to a report.

A woman reported that a man pointed a pistol at her while both were driving east on Interstate 40, the report states.

North Little Rock police found the vehicle at a McDonald’s on Maumelle Boulevard and detained Dvonte Jackson, 21, finding a firearm under the seat, according to the report.

While being formally arrested by a trooper at 3:24 p.m. at Arkansas 100 and Counts Massie Road, Jackson kicked the patrol vehicle and spit in the trooper’s face, the report read.

Jackson is being held without bail at the Pulaski County jail and faces charges of felony aggravated assault and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, as well as misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.

Gun seized, officer hurt in traffic stop

Little Rock police arrested a man Thursday afternoon on battery charges after he was detained during an unrelated traffic stop, according to a report.

While helping officers with an unspecified narcotics stop at 12:30 p.m. at 1900 South Pulaski St., 20-year-old Jaylen Todd was detained, the report states.

Police realized that Todd possessed a firearm and attempted to remove the gun from him, sparking a fight and causing an injury to an officer, according to the report.

Todd is charged with two counts of felony battery, and misdemeanor carrying a weapon and resisting arrest.

Theft charges filed after videos viewed

After being caught on video stealing from businesses, a Little Rock man was arrested and charged with three burglaries, according to an arrest report.

Bobby Forrest, 58, was seen on video breaking into a Walmart at 8801 Baseline Road where he forced entry into the business, stealing $7,000 worth of merchandise, the report states. He also was recorded stealing $100 worth of cakes from a Little Debbie’s truck parked near the Walmart, it read.

He was later identified from video footage as the person who broke into the Electric Cowboy at 9515 Interstate 30, the report said.

Forrest is being held at the Pulaski County jail in lieu of $50,000 bond. He is charged with two felony counts of commercial burglary; felony theft of property and breaking or entering; and two misdemeanor counts of theft of property.