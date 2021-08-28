PREP FB: Mansfield's rally topples Bentonville West

CENTERTON -- Bentonville West's big plays set the tone Friday night, but it was Mansfield's big third-quarter play that doomed the Wolverines.

Sergio Kennedy hit Jordan Strickland with a 61-yard touchdown pass midway through the third quarter, and the Tigers from Texas rallied for a 28-21 victory during the season opener for both teams at Wolverine Stadium.

The touchdown pass was one similar to a pass thrown in the second quarter as Mansfield (1-0) scored the last 21 points to bounce back from a 21-7 deficit. Strickland made his way past every West defender, and nobody caught him as Kennedy delivered the decisive pass with 5:03 left in the third quarter.

"Honestly, it's not designed to look at that guy first," Tigers Coach Greg Jones said. "He's like the third option. I think we might have been a little bit pass-happy, trying to get the ball way down the field. I'm glad he did, obviously."

West (0-1) needed only one offensive play to build a 14-0 cushion. The Wolverines struck first on defense as Nick Bell intercepted a Kennedy pass and ran 62 yards for a score on Mansfield's opening drive, then Jake Casey threw a pass to Ty Durham that resulted in an 80-yard touchdown play on West's first offensive play.

The Wolverines added a 79-yard touchdown pass from Casey to Cole Edmondson late in the first half, but the offense sputtered throughout the second half. West drove inside Mansfield territory four times over the last two quarters, but wound up having to go for it on fourth down four times and had nothing to show for it -- including an interception to end one drive.

"We just couldn't get any momentum going in the second half," West Coach Bryan Pratt said. "They did a good job of battling back and making plays when they had to. We had our opportunities, but offensively we didn't look very good.

"We get down in the red zone, and we don't get any points multiple times. You can't do that. We have to get better and get off the field defensively, and we have to get better offensively. Too many dropped balls."

Mansfield missed on two early scoring opportunities before Tyrell Croom, who finished with 204 yards on 32 carries, capped an 11-play, 76-yard drive with a 4-yard touchdown run with 1:42 before halftime. West struck back 20 seconds later with Edmondson's touchdown catch, but the Tigers responded with a seven-play, 80-yard drive to make it a 21-14 game at halftime.

Kennedy and Strickland connected on a 50-yard pass to put Mansfield inside the West 20 with 44 seconds remaining before it appeared the Tigers would have to settle for a field goal with 14 seconds left. Jones, however, put the offense back on the field after West called a timeout, and Kennedy scored on a 3-yard run with 2 seconds before halftime.

"I think they had 56 snaps in the first half, and we had only 17," Pratt said. "On the big pass play before halftime, our cornerback caught a cramp out there and fell down. We've got to work on getting in shape, I promise you that."

Mansfield then tied the game on its first offensive possession in the second half after the Tigers' defense forced a three-and-out. Brenden Jordan went around the right side and capped a nine-play, 56-yard drive with a 9-yard touchdown run with 6:45 left in the third quarter.

West then took the ensuing kickoff and drove to the Mansfield 39 before stalling on three straight incomplete passes. Kennedy and Strickland then struck on the following play to give the Tigers the lead for good.

West returns to action next week with a trip to Muskogee, Okla.

