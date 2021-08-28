PREP FOOTBALL: Bentonville uses 8-minute drive in fourth quarter to seal season-opening win against Liberty North.

BENTONVILLE -- Jody Grant was seeing the end of the 2020 season play out again.

With his Bentonville Tigers clinging to a lead early in the fourth quarter, Grant was having a flashback to a playoff loss against Cabot that derailed the Tigers' state title hopes last season.

Liberty (Mo.) North had just gashed the Tigers on a 7-play, 78-yard drive that ended in a touchdown with 10:04 left in the fourth quarter to pull the Eagles within 36-24.

Bentonville, which led 29-10 at halftime, had sputtered offensively for most of the third quarter with several costly penalties. Facing the most important possession of the game, the Tigers promptly threw an incomplete pass and gained 1 yard on a run play. On third and 9 from his own 21, senior quarterback Drew Wright was flushed out of the pocket and fought his way for 10 yards and a first down to keep the drive alive.

The momentum of Wright's run sparked an almost nine-minute drive that used 18 plays and ended on Wright's 5-yard throwback pass to Luke Wright that ultimately sealed Bentonville's 43-30 season-opening win.

"How about that eight-minute drive," Grant said. "That was huge, and that's what I was talking to these kids about. That's how you win football games. When you have a two-score lead and you can eat the rest of the time up, that was huge."

Bentonville (1-0) could not have started the game any better. Wright, who saw playing time last season but is a starter for the first time, led his team on a 13-play, 80-yard drive on the Tigers' first possession, capped by a short touchdown pass to Cooper Smith.

After Liberty North (0-1) answered with an 80-yard scoring drive of its own to tie the game, the Tigers responded with another 80-yard march and never trailed again after Wright hit Chas Nimrod on a 26-yard strike to the left corner of the end zone with 1:28 left in the first quarter and a 14-7 lead.

"This feels amazing," said Wright, who was 15-of-24 passing for 192 yards and 4 touchdowns. "The offense was amazing. I have some great receivers on the outside. We have a great line and I've got a couple of running backs who can do the work. They make it easy on me."

The Tigers turned a short Liberty North punt and a big defensive play into two more scores and grabbed a 29-10 halftime lead. Bentonville took advantage of a short punt that gave the Tigers possession at the Eagles' 35-yard line. Sean Anderson capped the short drive after Josh Ficklin set up the score with a 20-yard burst down the right sideline before stepping out of bounds at the 10.

On Liberty North's next possession, Caleb Young picked off a Sam Van Dyne pass and returned the pick 30 yards to midfield. On the third play of the drive, Wright lofted a pass down the right sideline that Smith was able to accelerate and make the catch on for the score, his second of the game and a 29-7 lead. Smith caught eight passes for 122 yards.

Bentonville went up 36-10 late in the third quarter, marching 59 yards in 12 plays. Wright hit Cooper for 24 yards to key the drive, and Ficklin ended the march with a 2-yard touchdown.

Liberty North scored back-to-back touchdowns while using two quarterbacks. On the first drive, Elijah Leonard led the Eagles on an 80-yard drive with Micahjo Barnett providing the leg work with a 43-yard run that set up Cayden Arzola's 1-yard scoring run. On their next possession, the Eagles drove 78 yards in 7 plays as Van Dyne went 4-of-6 passing for 83 yards, hitting big tight end Justis Braden on a 21-yard pass for the score that made it 36-24.

But unlike last season when the Tigers saw a late lead slip away against Cabot, this time Bentonville had the Wright answer and clinched the win with a clutch drive.

