PREP FOOTBALL: Greenwood rolls over Muskogee

MUSKOGEE -- Crossing over the state line certainly didn't slow down the Greenwood Bulldogs on Friday night.

Greenwood scored on its first four possessions and last four to coast to a 63-21 victory over Muskogee (Okla.) at the Indian Bowl in the season opener for both schools.

The Bulldogs mounted a 718-yard attack behind a balanced offense that attempted 42 passes and had 37 rushing attempts.

Greenwood (1-0) took the opening kickoff and never looked back. The Bulldogs had 24 plays in the first quarter for 233 yards and 12 first downs. Quarterback Hunter Houston completed his first eight passes of the season and was 10 of 11 in the opening quarter for 157 yards.

"Hunter played really well," Greenwood Coach Chris Young said. "It's a different bus ride when you're the guy. You step on the bus when you're the guy, and it feels a little different than when you're the backup. He got to ride on the bus knowing that he was the guy, and I thought he took full advantage."

Running back Dylan Tucker scored the first of his three touchdowns on a 1-yard burst just 1 minute, 46 seconds into the game for a 7-0 lead.

Cameron Krone scored on a 6-yard run to cap Greenwood's second drive with 5:57 left in the first quarter for a 14-0 lead.

Evans Williams intercepted a pass three plays later for the Bulldogs, and their lead was 21-0 four plays later on Tucker's 2-yard scoring run with 4:30 left in the first quarter.

A third-down sack by Jacob Gill and Jaelin Fowler forced a punt, and Tucker scored again on an 8-yard run up the middle 41 seconds into the second quarter for a 28-0 cushion.

Muskogee's Jayden Bell took a screen pass 64 yards for a touchdown on the second play for the Roughers, who forced Greenwood to punt on the Bulldogs' next possession.

Greenwood's defense again held, and the Bulldogs went 87 yards in 11 plays with Luke Brewer catching 4 passes on the drive before Houston scooted around the right side from 5 yards out for a 35-7.

Greenwood had another chance to add to its lead late in the half but turned the ball over on downs at Muskogee's 7.

"We talked to them a little bit at halftime," Young said. "I think they thought they were satisfied with the way they played. We weren't very happy as a coaching staff, but the kids responded. The defense with the ones shut them out in the second half. The offense came out and scored on every possession."

Greenwood scored on all four of its second-half possessions with Houston scoring on an 11-yard run off a key block by Brewer; Houston throwing a 12-yard scoring pass to L.J. Robins; backup quarterback Slade Dean throwing a 20-yard touchdown pass to Robins; and Dean scoring on a 7-yard run to cap the night.

Houston finished 26 of 33 for 381 yards in the air. Dean added an efficient 7-of-9 passing for 83 yards.

"We've got confidence in both of those guys," Young said.

Brewer, Aiden Kennon and Robins all caught seven passes, and Bryce Caldwell caught six to lead a balanced receiving group.

"We've got some talented young football players," Young said. "We've just got to get better each week. They're going to make some mistakes, and they made some but if we keep heading in the right direction we've got a chance to be where we want to be."

Tucker had 11 carries for 80 yards and led a stable of backs that rushed for 254 yards as a team.

"We had four running backs that we rolled in there," Young said. "We rolled them about every play. I'm really proud of those guys. They protected the ball. We were worried about ball protection because we don't let them hit a lot early in the year."

