PREP FOOTBALL: Ozark gets big stop to earn 14-13 OT win

CLARKSVILLE -- Though Clarksville had every chance to win the game, Ozark kept finding ways to hold the Panthers off.

The Hillbillies' defense stopped Bryce Buckner's two-point conversion attempt a yard short in overtime as Ozark hung on for a season-opening 14-13 win Friday at Whitson-Morgan Stadium.

Clarksville dominated most of regulation, but had three field-goal attempts go awry, including two in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter.

"We just kept finding ways to get a stop," Ozark Coach Jeremie Burns said. "It is like this every time we come here. It is always a slugfest. We shot ourselves in the foot on offense. We just made one more stand down here in the overtime."

Ozark took its first lead of the game in overtime on a 4-yard keeper by Ryker Martin. Yobani Zarate booted the extra point for the 14-7 Hillbillies' lead.

A running into the kicker call moved Clarksville's overtime possession back to the 15. On third down, Buckner tossed an 11-yard pass to Ty Frost to the 2 that set up Buckner's touchdown keeper on fourth down. After both teams traded timeouts, Buckner kept going inside but was tripped up by the defensive line at the Ozark 1 to end the game.

A 47-yard interception by Todd Williams returned to the Panthers' 18 late in the third quarter led to the lone Ozark touchdown in regulation. Eli Massengale scored two plays later to tie the game at 7-7 with 1:25 left in the third quarter.

"The defense set up our offense there and we needed that," Burns said. "Clarksville hurt us most of the game with their size and shifting they do before the snap."

Clarksville had two Eh Shee field goal misses late in the final period.

The first one was a 48-yard field goal that had plenty of leg but hit the left upright. With the clock winding down, Shee attempted a 47-yard kick, but a low snap affected the timing and the kick fell short as time expired.

Clarksville had a 14-4 advantage in first downs and outgained Ozark 236-98. Clarksville rushed for 225 yards, paced by Arthur Alvarez with 116 yards on 19 carries while Buckner added 79 on 20 attempts.

Penalties hurt both teams. Clarksville had 9 penalties for 55 yards while Ozark had 7 for 50.

"Every time we started to get some momentum, we would get a penalty," Burns said. "Hopefully, this is just the first game and we can cut down on penalties."

Though the Panthers only led 7-0 at halftime, they dominated the first half.

Both teams only had three possessions in the half as Clarksville, running the Single Wing, had the ball for over 17 minutes in the first two quarters.

"You don't see this offense very often, and thank goodness for that," Burns said of Clarksville's attack.

The Panthers ran more offensive plays (30 to 10), had more first downs (8 to 1) and gained more yards (169 to 18) than the Hillbillies.

Yet, when it was needed, the Ozark defense stopped two Clarksville drives to stay in the game.

The Panthers scored on their first drive marching just 47 yards in 9 plays, capped by Buckner's 5-yard keeper with 5:03 left in the opening period.

