PREP FOOTBALL: Perkins helps Van Buren pull away in opener

SPRINGDALE -- Van Buren sophomore quarterback Bryce Perkins got his first varsity action Friday night on the road. He didn't disappoint at Jarrell Williams Bulldog Stadium.

Perkins got the offense going early and often to help Van Buren pull away for a 36-24 victory against Springdale in a nonconference matchup to open the season for both programs.

"I thought he played really well," Van Buren Coach Crosby Tuck said. "Other than a couple plays, I can't think of much he didn't do well. He made some big plays with his legs and had some great throws. He played so well and is still so young. We are excited about the future."

Perkins, a transfer from Shiloh Christian, completed 7 of 16 passes for 174 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also had a 20-yard touchdown run on fourth down.

He started the game with a 55-yard pass to junior wide receiver Malachi Henry. That helped set up a 5-yard touchdown pass from Perkins to Henry. Perkins found Henry again for a 52-yard touchdown pass on the second drive for the Pointers.

Van Buren (1-0) found itself up 15-3 after just seven plays of offense. The Pointers built on the momentum en route to a 29-17 halftime lead, then leaned on their run game and defense after the break.

Henry finished with 4 catches for 123 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also got a pair of interceptions to open the season after leading the 6A-West in picks last season.

"He is a great player and still not a senior," Tuck said. "He had a good scrimmage and backed it up in the regular season. He has played very well. I'm sure he'd like to have some drops back, but he made big plays for us."

Springdale (0-1) was guided by senior quarterback Landon Phipps. He finished with 33 carries for 205 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also completed 15 of 23 passes for 106 yards.

Phipps lined up at quarterback most of the game, but he also spent time at running back.

"He is a dynamic player," first-year Springdale Coach Brett Hobbs said of Phipps. "He is a difference-maker. He is fast and doesn't shy away from contact. We try to get the ball into his hands as much as we can. He made plays for us all game long."

Phipps' biggest gain of the night was on a 53-yard touchdown in the first quarter to cut Van Buren's edge to 15-10. He had a snap go over his head on third down, but calmly picked it up and went the distance for a score.

Springdale got Van Buren's lead down to 22-17 with about four minutes left in the first half. Danners Wiley took his first carry of the game for a 38-yard touchdown, but Van Buren got a defensive touchdown to take a 29-17 edge into halftime and didn't look back.

Van Buren senior running back Dominic Galvan was a big part of the offense in the second half. With the lead, the Pointers turned to him early and often. He finished with 15 carries for 113 yards and a touchdown.

Van Buren's defense allowed just seven points in the second half after giving up 17 points in the initial two quarters. The unit made plenty of big plays throughout the game though. Henry had the two interceptions, and senior Dylan Barlow got one as well. Senior defensive back Connor Brady also recovered a fumble for a touchdown.

It was an emotional night for Hobbs, a former Springdale player who has been on staff for the past five years as the defensive coordinator. It was alumni night, and about 60 former players and coaches helped lead the team out on the field.

"It is indescribable," Hobbs said. "It was really awesome seeing all the former players and coaches being here supporting the team. They were excited and proud of the Bulldogs. We hope we represented the Springdale Bulldogs like they and we used to play."

Springdale Bulldogs Senior Isaac Cooper (57) leads the team out onto the field to face the Van Buren Pointers August 27, 2021, at Jarrell Williams Bulldog Stadium, Springdale, Arkansas (Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette/Brent Soule)

