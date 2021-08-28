PREP FOOTBALL: Sheperd, Mounties run past Panthers

ROGERS -- Josh Sheperd and the Rogers Mounties made Chad Harbison a winner in his debut as head coach, and it came at the expense of Harbison's alma mater.

Sheperd ran for 402 rushing yards on 15 carries and scored 6 touchdowns as the Mounties held off Siloam Springs 51-40 at Whitey Smith Stadium.

"[Sheperd has] grown up so much since last season," said Harbison, who played quarterback at Siloam Springs in the 1980s. "He's put in the work, had a great summer, just really become more of a student of the game and learned how to be patient, how to watch his offensive line, how to understand the fronts, and it's starting to pay off for him."

Sheperd, a senior, scored all three of the Mounties' touchdowns in the first quarter on runs of 4, 72 and 52 yards. In the second half, he had touchdown runs of 90, 64 and 63 yards.

"I just give it to my offensive line," Sheperd said. "They blocked very well, made perfect gaps for me. That's how I got into the end zone."

Sheperd began his running assault after Noah Goodshield hit Grayson Cash on a short pass that turned into a 33-yard gain on the first play of the game. Sheperd followed with four runs for 44 yards combined, including the 4-yard score to put the Mounties on the board.

The Mounties got a stop defensively but muffed a punt inside the 10-yard line and Siloam Springs recovered. Two plays later, Hunter Talley threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Brendan Lashley, but a bad snap on the extra point kept Rogers ahead 7-6.

Two more Sheperd touchdowns of 72 and 52 yards later in the first quarter made it 21-6, but Siloam Springs pulled within 21-12. After Christian Ledeker returned a kickoff 70 yards, Talley ran for 21 yards and later scored on a 3-yard run.

The Mounties led 28-12 at halftime after Goodshield hit Finley Bunch for a 12-yard touchdown with 6:20 left in the first half.

The second half turned into an offensive shootout.

Rogers pulled ahead 35-12 on a 9o-yard touchdown run by Sheperd, but Siloam Springs answered with two scores to make it 35-26. Talley threw a touchdown to Brendan Lashley and ran for a score.

Rogers went back ahead 43-26 on Sheperd's fifth TD, a 64-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Siloam Springs answered with another score to make it 43-34 on another Talley TD run.

Sheperd's final carry was a 63-yard touchdown run -- Rogers' fifth one-play scoring drive -- to put the Mounties ahead 51-34.

Talley threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Ledeker to set the final score.

Goodshield completed 14 of 19 passes for 157 yards with Cash catching four passes for 64 yards and Bunch seven passes for 57.

Talley completed 23 of 35 passes for 263 yards and rushed for 100 yards on 26 carries. Lashley caught 13 passes for 139 yards, while Ledeker had 5 catches for 74 yards.

Siloam Springs Coach Brandon Craig said the Panthers were missing six key players during Friday's game, which led to some players having to go both ways.

"We have tough kids," Craig said. "To me they really showed their character tonight because there were times where they could have given up. And we struggled all week with different adversities, and they kept fighting and I'm really proud of them."

