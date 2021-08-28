PREP FOOTBALL: Shiloh Christian cruises past Pea Ridge

PEA RIDGE -- Shiloh Christian picked up where it left off a year ago in its run to the Class 4A state title.

The Saints came marching into Blackhawk Stadium on Friday for the season opener against Class 5A Pea Ridge and put on an offensive clinic behind quarterback Eli Wisdom's five combined touchdowns in a 55-13 win.

On the first play from scrimmage, Wisdom connected with Cooper Hutchinson for a 27-yard touchdown.

"They were absolutely ready," Saints Coach Jeff Conaway said of his team's fast start. "I give a lot of the credit to all of our coaches for preparing them and motivating them. Our pre-game execution was flawless, and I feel like our guys did everything they could do to make sure we were ready. That's difficult to do, especially in the first week."

The early strike was just one of three first-half passing touchdowns for Wisdom. He finished 6 of 10 through the air, throwing for 256 yards and 3 touchdowns. Wisdom also carried the ball three times for 45 yards, and he scampered into the end zone twice.

"I've been saying it over and over, that his improvement throwing the football is drastic," Conaway said. "He was really good at it last year, but he's even better at it this year. I felt like tonight he distributed it well. We had receiver open, a line that protected well for him, and he got rid of the football on time and made great decisions."

Conaway pulled his junior quarterback from the game before the second quarter ended, giving backup Caleb Anderson valuable time managing the offense. Shiloh posted over 400 yards of offense in the first half alone.

"It was crazy," Wisdom said of the offensive production. "I didn't ever expect to be taken out with six minutes left in the first half. We prepared really well all week. Our coaches definitely got us ready. Having coaches who work hard like ours really helps us perform at the level we know we're capable of."

Hutchinson had two receptions for 58 yards, both for touchdowns.

Wisdom pointed to the chemistry he and Hutchinson have built playing together.

"I love playing with him," Wisdom said. "Really he's become my best friend over these last two years, and I feel like this year he's really become my main guy."

Bo Williams and Cameron Arellano both scored Saints' touchdowns on the ground and Jacob Solomon had a receiving touchdown on a 50-yard bomb from Wisdom.

Anderson added a 23-yard rushing score in the fourth quarter.

Pea Ridge quarterback Gavin Dixon completed 12 passes for 211 yards. He threw for a touchdown, a 35-yard pass to Trevor Blair to cap off a three-play, 67-yard drive.

Defensively for the Saints, junior Cole Glenn started in place of University of Arkansas commitment Kaden Henley, who was in street clothes on the sideline. Conaway praised his team's effort stopping the Blackhawks.

"The defense played very well," Conaway said. "Cole [Glenn] had to come in and play for Kaden Henley, and I feel like he played really well. Our defense didn't miss a beat. The back end defended the pass really well, and our defensive line and linebackers did a great job of eliminating the run.

"I couldn't be any more proud of this team right now."

Shiloh Christian will hit the road again next Friday for a nonconference challenge against Poteau (Okla.) at 7 p.m.

Pea Ridge will look to rebound against Class 6A Siloam Springs with a 7 p.m. kickoff from Panther Stadium.

[RELATED: Click here for scoring updates » arkansasonline.com/arpreps/]

[RELATED: Sign up for our weekly #arpreps newsletter » arkansasonline.com/emails/preps/]

[RELATED: Read more high school sports coverage » arkansasonline.com/news/sports/highschool/]