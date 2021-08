QUITMAN 52, TWO RIVERS 14

OLA — William Litton accounted for five touchdowns to help Quitman (1-0) roll to a season-opening victory on the road.

Trevor Hensley also had scoring runs of 6 and 22 yards for the Bulldogs, who led 45-14 at halftime.

