Ronaldo seals deal to return to former team

Cristiano Ronaldo is heading back to Manchester United, the team that turned him into a global superstar.

In a fast-moving deal that stunned the world of soccer, Ronaldo secured a return to Old Trafford on Friday -- a day after telling Juventus he no longer wanted to play for the Italian club.

"Welcome back, Cristiano," read a tweet posted by United. Within minutes, the club's official website had crashed.

Ronaldo is 36 years old, a completely different player to the skinny, outrageously skillful 17-year-old winger who first arrived at United from Sporting Lisbon in 2003 with a box of tricks but little end product. In the next six years, he scored 118 goals in 292 appearances and swiftly became one of the most fearsome strikers in the world, winning the first of his five FIFA world player of the year awards.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the current Man United manager, knows that all too well. He was once a teammate of Ronaldo.

"He is the greatest player of all time, definitely," Solskjaer said Friday after Ronaldo reached the deal to return.

Ronaldo will join for a fee of $17.7 million, with $9.4 million in add-ons. The transfer is subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and a medical examination.

It is the latest blockbuster move of the transfer window, coming barely two weeks after Lionel Messi -- Ronaldo's longtime rival -- joined Paris Saint-Germain after his contract at Barcelona expired. PSG forward Kylian Mbappe is also the subject of a bid of about $188 million from Real Madrid.

Yet Ronaldo returning to United was not long in the making.

Indeed, the team did not expect him to leave Juventus in this transfer window and only made a move when it became clear he would be available.

On Thursday, Ronaldo met with Juventus Coach Massimiliano Allegri and told him he wanted to leave the club where he had spent the last three years after joining from Madrid. He had one year left on his contract.

By Friday, Ronaldo was boarding a private jet from Turin to Lisbon, in his native Portugal, and saying the world would soon be made aware of his next move.

By then, United was the clear front-runner after fierce rival Manchester City pulled out of the running for his signature.

"Everyone at the club looks forward to welcoming Cristiano back to Manchester," United said in a brief statement.

Ronaldo soon took to Instagram, saying he gave his "heart and soul for Juventus."

"I'll always love the city of Turin until my final days," he wrote.

He never won the Champions League with Juventus, like he did with United in 2008 and four times with Madrid, but was the top scorer in Serie A for the last two seasons and scored 101 goals in 134 appearances.

"In the end," Ronaldo said, "we can all look back and realize that we achieved great things, not all that we wanted, but still, we wrote a pretty beautiful story together."

Before playing his first game back at United, Ronaldo will feature for Portugal in World Cup qualifiers and has the chance to become the leading scorer in men's international soccer. He has 109 goals for his national team, tied with former Iran striker Ali Daei.

FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2006, file photo, Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo, right, celebrates scoring against Sevilla with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Patrice Evra during a soccer match in Manchester, England. Ronaldo is headed back to Manchester United. The English club said Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, it has reached an agreement with Juventus for the transfer of the 36-year-old Portugal forward, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and a medical examination. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo goes for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Udinese and Juventus, at the Dacia Arena in Udine, Italy, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (Andrea Bressanutti/LaPresse via AP)

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo goes for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Udinese and Juventus, at the Dacia Arena in Udine, Italy, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (Andrea Bressanutti/LaPresse via AP)

Manchester United's manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gestures to the crowd following the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Leeds United at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Norwich City at Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2006, file photo, Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo fires in a free kick against Newcastle during their English Premier League soccer match at Old Trafford Stadium, Manchester, England. Ronaldo is headed back to Manchester United. The English club said Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, it has reached an agreement with Juventus for the transfer of the 36-year-old Portugal forward, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and a medical examination. (AP Photo/Jon Super, File)

FILE - In this March 17, 2007, file photo, Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during his team's 4-1 win over Bolton Wanderers in their English Premier League soccer match at Old Trafford Stadium, Manchester, England. Ronaldo is headed back to Manchester United. The English club said Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, it has reached an agreement with Juventus for the transfer of the 36-year-old Portugal forward, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and a medical examination. (AP Photo/Jon Super, File)

FILE - In this Nov. 21, 2006 file photo Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo has a shot on goal from a freekick during their Group F Champion's League soccer match at Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland. Cristiano Ronaldo is headed back to Manchester United. The English club says it has reached an agreement with Juventus for the transfer of the Portugal forward subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical examination. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell, File)